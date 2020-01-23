A simple cycle of life insurance can lead to a stress-free future

It is human nature and right to want to understand the functioning of everything. Everyone does know the importance of life insurance. Despite this, a major chunk of the population is still uninsured. This is because of the fact that there is lack of information and awareness that is needed. Also, the ‘what if’ factor influences the decisions of various individuals- ‘what if my claim doesn’t pass? What if my dependents don’t get the money? What if I stop paying the premium due to an unavoidable circumstance?’ Only if insurance holders knew the answers, the worry wouldn’t have become a hindrance between them and the best life insurance policy. If you are stuck in the circle of ‘what ifs’ as well, here is a detailed overview of how life insurance policies work:
Procuring policy:
After you select the provider and scheme, the first step is application. If you have chosen an insurer like Canara HSBC Oriental Bank Of Commerce Life Insurance
, the application can be easily done online. All you will need is a few documents and a payment method that is in place.
Premium payment:
Every insurance policy has a premium paying period. Till that time, the policy older has to pay premiums- monthly or annually, depending on the mode of payment he has chosen.
Claim and payouts:
Irrespective of the life insurance plan, benefits that come with it are nearly the same. Fundamentally, there can be only two paths:
- Conventional life insurance plans come with both maturity and death benefits i.e. if the insured dies, the nominee will receive the sum assured plus bonus, if applicable.
- If the insurer survives policy term, the insured will be eligible to receive the promised monetary benefits.
In either of the cases, this is the process:
- Report the claim - whether you are availing maturity or claiming the death benefit. The life insurance company should be contacted as soon as possible in case of claiming for death benefits. As the beneficiary of the insurance policy, you may be required to provide a copy of the insurance policy along with the claims form. You must also submit a certified copy of the death certificate
- The authenticity of the claim will be tested on receiving the request. Putting it in simple words, if the claim is for death benefit, it will be assessed if it is natural or accidental murder. In case of homicide, the death benefit will be denied to the nominees.
- Once all the details are accounted for, the claim will be passed by the insurance company. The payout will be lumpsum or as monthly instalments, as preferred by the policy holder.
Receiving the benefits:
After filing the death claim with the insurance company by submitting a certified copy of the death certificate. Many states allow insurers 30 days from the date of the claim to review the filed claim, after which they can pay it out, deny it, or ask for additional information. In case, the claim warrants further verification, it may take up to 180 days to settle the claim. You will receive the claim amount as per the option that you have chosen at the time of submitting the claim documents and if a company denies your claim, they generally provide a reason why.
It is advised that everyone looking to buy a life insurance policy should thoroughly go through the data provided by various life insurance companies related to Claim Paid Ratio, Turnaround Time, Claims Guarantee and Services of a Dedicated Claim Settlement Officer. This will help in making an informed decision of buying a life insurance plan from a trustworthy provider.
