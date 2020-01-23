A simple cycle of life insurance can lead to a stress-free future

It is human nature and right to want to understand the functioning of everything. Everyone does know the importance of life insurance. Despite this, a major chunk of the population is still uninsured. This is because of the fact that there is lack of information and awareness that is needed. Also, the ‘what if’ factor influences the decisions of various individuals- ‘what if my claim doesn’t pass? What if my dependents don’t get the money? What if I stop paying the premium due to an unavoidable circumstance?’ Only if insurance holders knew the answers, the worry wouldn’t have become a hindrance between them and the best life insurance policy. If you are stuck in the circle of ‘what ifs’ as well, here is a detailed overview of how life insurance policies work:

Conventional life insurance plans come with both maturity and death benefits i.e. if the insured dies, the nominee will receive the sum assured plus bonus, if applicable.

If the insurer survives policy term, the insured will be eligible to receive the promised monetary benefits.

Report the claim - whether you are availing maturity or claiming the death benefit. The life insurance company should be contacted as soon as possible in case of claiming for death benefits. As the beneficiary of the insurance policy, you may be required to provide a copy of the insurance policy along with the claims form. You must also submit a certified copy of the death certificate

The authenticity of the claim will be tested on receiving the request. Putting it in simple words, if the claim is for death benefit, it will be assessed if it is natural or accidental murder. In case of homicide, the death benefit will be denied to the nominees.

Once all the details are accounted for, the claim will be passed by the insurance company. The payout will be lumpsum or as monthly instalments, as preferred by the policy holder.