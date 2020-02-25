  1. Home
An empowered woman empowering all

Global Excellence Award Winner Anita Agrawal (Anushree Anita) has been recognised and felicitated for her exceptional work in Astrology, Vastu and Energy Balancing

Feb 25, 2020
Born in Madhya Pradesh, Anita Agrawal (Anushree Anita) is a known name nationally as well as internationally for her accurate predictions in terms of Astrology, Vastu and Energy Balancing. Coming from an illustrious family of spirituals, at a tender age of 20, she was greatly influenced by her grand-uncle Pandit Gopal (Sharma), who was the personal astrologer of the erstwhile royal family of the undivided Madhya Pardesh. Anushree Anita specialises in energy balancing and providing/ suggesting remedies for good finances and wealth, business, job and career growth with her predictions.

After completing her Masters in Astrology from Ujjain University, Anushree Anita is currently pursuing PhD. Having extensively researched upon various topics under Astrology, she recognised her potential as an astrologer and realised that she could help reduce the sufferings of people. Since then, in her years of astrology career, she has gained deep insight and knowledge of the science and has carved a niche for herself nationally as well as on a global level.

Anushree was conferred with the prestigious Global Excellence Award (GEA) 2019 in Mumbai by Madhuri Dixit for her invaluable contribution to the field of Astrology and Vastu. She was also felicitated with the Distinguished Excellence in Astrology Award by Graphic Era University at Amar Ujala Mahakumbh 2019 in Dehradun.

Apart from the honours received, she has appeared in a number of newspaper columns where she gave advice on how can one improve his or her fortune. She has also published a plethora of articles and predictions in various newspapers, magazines and websites in India.

Anushree Anita is very famous globally for her accurate financial, and carrier related astrological predictions. In addition to the above, she has many national predictions to her credit. A few other awards and honours presented to her are as follows:

  • Jyotish Gaurav Upadhi for research by Maa Bhuvaneshwar Jyotish Vastu Karmkaand Shodh Sanstha, Indore
  • Jyotish Shree Upadhi for research by Maa Kamakhya Vedic and Jyotish Shodhsanstha, Makrana (Rajasthan)
  • Billenium Award for Falit Jyotish by Maa Sharda Jyotishdham Anusandhan Sansthan, Indore
