Educationist Utkarsh Gupta restyling education for a better tomorrow

The time when his friends were scuffling to carve-out the path of their own success and secured future, the teenager Utkarsh while preparing for his class 10th exams, was more inclined in searching answers to bigger questions involving challenges and loopholes of conventional education system of the country. He could realise that it was need of the hour to embrace new methodologies for advancement of the education scenario and strengthen growth of new India. In quest of the answers, he travelled all throughout the global education hubs while completing his education across Europe, Australia, Asia and learnt formally about their education practices so to imbibe best of these to Ramagya Group. As he became Ramagya’s leadership face and took on the responsibility with wider vision and clear targets, Ramagya School collaborated with University of California and Cambridge University, paving the way to international exposure for students in more than 150 countries, contributing in progressive vision combined with critical thinking and learning. The revamped and global curriculum also fosters global outlook in students and motivates them for experiential learning. The untiring zeal, enthusiasm and the remarkable tact with which Utkarsh motivates his team has successfully resulted into positioning Ramagya Group as one of the fastest growing brands in education sector. His strenuous efforts earned Ramagya ‘Great Place to Study (GPTS)’ certification. GPTS aims to revolutionize existing educational models and promotes good teaching practices across the globe. It is due to his compelling vision and comprehensive plans that took Ramagya to pinnacle and today it is ranked among Top-30 schools in India, Top-5 schools in Noida and Top-10 schools in UP. It is recognised as No. 1 amongst the top ten CBSE schools by Education Today. Unequivocally, Ramagya has in its kitty an award by Hon’ble Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Sharing more about his vision for the school, Utkarsh says, “The primary purpose of Ramagya Group is to deliver quality education with a vision to make India shine at the global platform. We strenuously strive to offer international exposure to our students through our collaborations with best Universities around the globe. We provide them umpteen opportunities by facilitating them access to national and international platforms through such collaborations.”

Utkarsh envisages the equal importance of fitness, good health and sports for students when they are being prepared to defy all obstacles with determination and resolute strength. Ranked as No-1 in India for sports education by Education World in the year 2020, Ramagya Sports Academy in collaboration with M.S Dhoni Cricket Academy, provides the best cricket training in Noida. Also, The Bhaichung Bhutia Football School has stepped up to coach Ramagya’s Football enthusiasts.

Similarly, it has collaborated with Jwala Gutta’s Global Academy for Badminton Global, NBA Basketball School and Ashley Lobo’s The Danceworx. Utkarsh further adds, “We aim to take passion of kids to next level by not only providing them the trainings and equipments but also an active access to our team of nutritionists, sports councillors and physiotherapists who work round the clock and prepare kids to represent us on international forums.”

Concurrently Ramagya Sports Academy has achieved the distinction of representing India in different sports on global scale. Additionally, Utkarsh has also been instrumental in founding Ramagya Institutes across Delhi-NCR, especially for the aspirants of various competitive entrance exams including IIIT JEE and NEET and Ramagya Roots which offers Finland based curriculum for tiny tots in India and specialised day care services provided by Ramagya Roots under the banner ‘First Steps’.

“I give credit of my success to my father Mr Sanjay Gupta, who is leading Ramagya Group as its Chairman. He gave me the platform which was essential to turn my vision into reality and his impassable trust managed to galvanised me into action”, says Utkarsh. He commends employees of Ramagya for their remarkable contribution and treats them as root of the organisation and biggest stakeholders in instituting Ramagya what it is today.

Very soon in his life, Utkarsh realised that true success is to be in position to give back to society and precisely this is in his blood. His mother, Ms Rajini Gupta who is also a founder member of Ramagya Foundation, works selflessly for under privileged kids and more than 1 lakh people are benefitted from various programs of Ramagya Foundation. For the kids suffering from anxiety, depression, sexual harassment, Ramagya Foundation started Baal Saathee project which identifies those kids and works for their mental and physical growth. In this process, a large team of doctors, clinical experts, pshyclogists, nurses and councillors work endlessly.

Utkarsh also practices transcendental meditation regularly which is a great source of his tenacious energy, unceasing strength and calm. In fact, he is first in India to have introduced this technique as part of the education method. He says, “In my view, it should be followed necessarily by all to attain inner calm, clarity of mind and healthier body as it aids in learning, memorising and self realisation.”

A golf and snooker lover, writer at heart and avid globetrotter, Utkarsh Gupta give prominence to optimally utilising the energy and dodging time by keeping the inner strength high as he keeps himself focussed on his highly inspiring vision— Dream Big and Make It Possible!