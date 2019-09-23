  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

Gurbaksh Chahal: Bringing Punjab's IT revolution closer to reality

Chahal has been felicitated with a Leadership Award by US President Donald Trump for his entrepreneurial prowess

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Sep 23, 2019 03:02:26 PM IST
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:42:32 PM IST

 

g_121537_chahal2forbes900x600digpu_280x210.jpg
September 23, 2019

While handing over a Leadership Award to Punjab-born global entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, little did US President Donald Trump know that his encouragement to Chahal’s efforts towards Punjab emerging as a future Information Technology destination would be translated into reality with such passion and enthusiasm. While this projection was made almost a decade ago when President Trump was a premier business tycoon, he is certain to be pleasantly surprised when he learns of the progress made so far.

Being an entrepreneur is almost in vogue these days, thanks to easy access to funding and the pace at which data-driven technologies are generating revenues. But, let’s rewind a little to a time when entrepreneurs still had to put up an enormous struggle to acquire funding or generate revenue through traditional means, let alone fight social norms in their own households, since the idea of becoming an entrepreneur (in other words, giving up on a secure job) was looked down upon. In times such as those, Chahal set out to achieve his dreams and kept fueling the passion within through pathbreaking ideas. He met with opposition from even his own circle of trust but he kept moving forward, even if it meant staying at home to crack a strategy while his friends were holidaying—which is the mark of a true entrepreneur; one who takes part in the race to finish it and not to simply gain accolades along the way.

Over the past decade, Chahal has introduced businesses to the power of data, artificial intelligence and internet of things through his own ventures such as ClickAgents, BlueLithium, RadiumOne and RedLotus. Through regular reviews and enhancements, his solutions have managed to stay afloat and at times, ahead of the curve. Not one to be satisfied with a 10-figure revenue, he wants to help today’s youth realise the potential of IT and how they can benefit from it. In light of the same, he has launched Taara Labs, an IT incubation centre that handholds the youth and guides them through their discovery of various technologies and the immense value they can add to businesses.

The 37-year-old swears by the mantra “never look back to rest on one’s laurels; instead, always look at how we can improve the future”. Over the years, he has been invited to prominent gatherings across the US and India to speak about technology, along with narrating tales about the ‘beauty of Punjab’.

It is only befitting that Chahal was felicitated in the presence of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leading dignitaries for his invaluable contribution as a Punjabi, an Indian and a global entrepreneur on Guru Nanak's 550th birthday. Armed with huge aspirations for Punjab and its youth, Chahal declared that he would continue supporting the youth and ensure Punjab emerges as India’s new IT Capital.  

Source : Digpu

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.


Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Day 51: Houston, we have a problem
Sanitary Panels
Day 51: Houston, we have a problem
Originals won't clash with Netflix, Amazon Prime: Zomato
Durga Raghunath
Originals won't clash with Netflix, Amazon Prime: Zomato
Amazon, Flipkart and others to offer heavy festive discounts
Sayan Chakraborty
Amazon, Flipkart and others to offer heavy festive discounts
KKR's dice with debt
Pooja Sarkar
KKR's dice with debt
Chart: How the Saudi drone attack affected oil prices
Samar Srivastava
Chart: How the Saudi drone attack affected oil prices
Avataar launches $300 million fund for SaaS, B2B ventures
Sayan Chakraborty
Avataar launches $300 million fund for SaaS, B2B ventures
Eddie Brown: One of Wall Street's greatest untold stories
Antoine Gara
Eddie Brown: One of Wall Street's greatest untold stories
What to expect at the U.N. General Assembly this week
What to expect at the U.N. General Assembly this week
KKR's dice with debt
Amazon, Flipkart and others to offer heavy festive discounts