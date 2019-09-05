Gurbaksh Chahal's startup is changing the way marketing works with the help of AI

A few years ago, Artificial Intelligence seemed like a distant dream, but now it’s an everyday reality. From chatbots to self-driving cars, AI is learning more about humans and simultaneously assisting them to make everyday life easier. AI is now increasingly being used in creating digital marketing strategies and has proven to be way more effective than traditional marketing methods. Jumping on to the bandwagon of AI operated marketing, Indian-American entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal founded RedLotus.
Chahal is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist who is using AI to completely revolutionize the way digital marketing works for brands. Born in a small town in Punjab, India, his family moved to California when he was four. Over the course of his career Chahal founded multiple internet advertising companies, which he later sold for great profits. One of his ventures, BlueLithium was sold to Yahoo for $300 million in 2007.
Since then, Chahal has founded many other companies which are still successfully operating. His recent ventures are RedLotus and Taara, which are both AI-based solution providers. “RedLotus is an intelligent marketing platform that helps brands reach new audiences to grow their businesses by combining data, creative, and media execution—all powered by AI,” Chahal said. The software uses internal data to understand their audience through enablement tools and CDP. It then tries to create effective messaging for the brand’s audiences through optimization tools.
RedLotus aims at creating outcome driven advertising, combining branded content with programming via Artificial Intelligence. The company also helps its clients understand who is seeing their ads and where they’re generating the most money from. Using AI for digital marketing, RedLotus is helping its advertisers gain much higher ROIs. “The beauty of AI is that there is no guesswork. We use AI’s data driven analysis to come up with more effective marketing strategies while saving time and money,” said Chahal.
RedLotus is based in Hong Kong and has offices in Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Macao, Shanghai, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. The AI-based marketing platform has won dozens of accolades and awards, including a Silver Award at Campaign Asia and multiple Media Excellence and Mob-Ex awards. RedLotus offers a plethora of tools and products to its clients, such as ConnectedTV, Influencer Marketing, Programmatic Video and an Enterprise Class Customer Data Platform.
Chahal has earned recognition throughout the world for his pioneering work in AI and internet advertising. He’s received the prestigious Leaders in Management Award by Pace University and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2013. He’s also appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show and featured in the reality show The Secret Millionaire
.
AI is completely changing the landscape of digital marketing, providing accurate and effective results for marketers worldwide. Gurbaksh Chahal believes that AI is still growing and has a long way to go, but it also has the potential to completely change the world as we know it. Even though AI is already being used in digital marketing, soon we will be able to use it to do things that we’ve only read about in books and seen in sci-fi movies. And when that day comes, entrepreneurs like Gurbaksh Chahal will be at the forefront of the AI revolution.
News Source : Digpu
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.