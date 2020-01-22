Niharika Sondhi: The farsighted edupreneur

Post Your Comment
Moreover, she takes charge of training her students for interviews and grooming them in confidence to approach the admissions board. Before the students step out of EdNet, they are fully equipped in terms of knowledge, skill-set and self-assurance expected of a college aspirant. For these purposes, EdNet has over the years, expanded into the EdNet Prep School and EdNet School of Art and Design, which assist in comprehensive preparation for the college experience. Through a carefully designed process of one-on-one interactions and mind mapping, Sondhi has streamlined and eased out the admission application process. More importantly, believing in equal opportunities for all, she also encourages girls’ education, in emerging areas of study.The Three ‘E’s Extensive knowledge, experience, and exposure-the three ‘E’s- have been Sondhi’s guiding forces. With each passing year, Niharika’s vision grew bolder and bigger as she strove to integrate students, parents, and education institutions through workshops, orientation programs and special classes that enabled ‘a best fit for all parties concerned’. As a member of the IACAC and NACAC, Sondhi has managed to stay ahead of the game, consistently updated about current education trends. The impeccable record that EdNet has been able to sustain brought about many offers of expansion and collaboration. Niharika chose not to go this way. “Numbers don’t matter to me” reinforces Niharika. “I don’t want centers all over the country if I have to compromise on quality. My students speak for me. They are my voice. They are EdNet.” Through their testimonials, Ed Net’s students reinforce why Sondhi deserves the honor bestowed on her by lEA: I visited many counsellors for my college applications, but there was none like Niharika Ma’am. She spent time understanding me, learning about my interest in detail, conducted her own aptitude tests and then put me in the path with clear directions on how I could achieve my goals. She nurtured me and cared for me like her own child. Tanvi Talwar (2018) I belong to Kusumpur Pahadi, a slum. Despite having discovered an asteroid at the age of 15, I could not pursue higher studies due to my meagre finances. But at EdNet, I got a chance to live my dream. It is due to Niharika ma’am’s faith and belief in me that I am studying at the prestigious Ashoka University today. A moment of inspiration prompts one to dream big, but only a constant source of motivation can help you realise it. For me, Niharika Ma’am was that motivation. Aryan Mishra (2018)