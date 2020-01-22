Niharika Sondhi: The farsighted edupreneur

In January 2018, the International Excellence Awards (lEA) recognized Niharika Sondhi as the ‘Best Education Counselor in Delhi and NCR’. For Sondhi, who has successfully carved out a niche for herself as an academic and career consultant, this was an important milestone. And it is her foresight and perseverance that have established her as a change maker in the education industry.In 1993, when Sondhi returned to India after having lived in USA for over a decade, she began working with a premier management institute in Delhi. During this time, she became well-versed with the Indian education system vis-à-vis international counterparts, and established strong partnerships with education regulatory boards and reputed foreign universities of the time. Sondhi could observe the gaps in the education system that were deterring students from making the most of higher education opportunities. Driven towards changing the status quo, she went on to establish her own venture that would work towards assisting students in India. This is when her brain child, EdNet, came into existence.Determining the right college and working one’s way through the complex admission processes can be a stressful task. Sondhi knew that her experience and understanding of the education industry could help anxious students and parents in achieving their dreams and maximizing their potential. Her first years were a steep struggle as she immersed herself in educating students, parents, and stakeholders about the sheer range of opportunities available. As a counselor, she not only gave advice, but evaluated each applicant’s needs and credentials personally and wove in the parents’ aspirations and affordability to achieve a targeted successful admission to institutes of higher learning. While she uses her extensive knowledge and experience to guide and assist students in their college search and admission process, she also visits hundreds of universities globally and engages with faculty and students to understand their requirements and the opportunities that they could provide for her students to realize their goals. This helps her in finding the perfect matches for her students based on good practices.

Moreover, she takes charge of training her students for interviews and grooming them in confidence to approach the admissions board. Before the students step out of EdNet, they are fully equipped in terms of knowledge, skill-set and self-assurance expected of a college aspirant. For these purposes, EdNet has over the years, expanded into the EdNet Prep School and EdNet School of Art and Design, which assist in comprehensive preparation for the college experience. Through a carefully designed process of one-on-one interactions and mind mapping, Sondhi has streamlined and eased out the admission application process. More importantly, believing in equal opportunities for all, she also encourages girls’ education, in emerging areas of study.

Extensive knowledge, experience, and exposure-the three ‘E’s- have been Sondhi’s guiding forces. With each passing year, Niharika’s vision grew bolder and bigger as she strove to integrate students, parents, and education institutions through workshops, orientation programs and special classes that enabled ‘a best fit for all parties concerned’. As a member of the IACAC and NACAC, Sondhi has managed to stay ahead of the game, consistently updated about current education trends. The impeccable record that EdNet has been able to sustain brought about many offers of expansion and collaboration. Niharika chose not to go this way. “Numbers don’t matter to me” reinforces Niharika. “I don’t want centers all over the country if I have to compromise on quality. My students speak for me. They are my voice. They are EdNet.”I visited many counsellors for my college applications, but there was none like Niharika Ma’am. She spent time understanding me, learning about my interest in detail, conducted her own aptitude tests and then put me in the path with clear directions on how I could achieve my goals. She nurtured me and cared for me like her own child.I belong to Kusumpur Pahadi, a slum. Despite having discovered an asteroid at the age of 15, I could not pursue higher studies due to my meagre finances. But at EdNet, I got a chance to live my dream. It is due to Niharika ma’am’s faith and belief in me that I am studying at the prestigious Ashoka University today. A moment of inspiration prompts one to dream big, but only a constant source of motivation can help you realise it. For me, Niharika Ma’am was that motivation.