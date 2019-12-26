Vardhaman Choksi's Escobar a hotspot of Mumbai's nightlife

Vardhaman Choksi is the brain behind Mumbai’s most chic bar and restaurant, Escobar, but that is just one of the many feathers that this modern-day renaissance man wears on his hat! His creative and curious personality finds expression in the form of Escobar, which is the favorite nightlife destination of the elite section of Mumbai society.

With the single longest 80-feet bar in the country, Escobar boasts of a 7,000 sq ft space marked with a pristine rooftop fine-dine restaurant and a tapas bar. The space completed a decade in 2019 and continues to be the favorite place to entertain guests. Celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, business world, modeling, fashion designing and social media are seen hobnobbing with each other there every night. If you ask the frequent patrons of the bar, they would point out that it is the Escobar’s ageless combination of ‘comfort, glamour and intimacy.’

He is creative, curious, a risk-taker, has perseverance and self-discipline, has a thirst for knowledge and new experiences. Striving for excellence in physical, intellectual, artistic and social fields, Vardhaman Choksi is truly a modern-day renaissance man.

Get a glimpse of the most iconic bar in the city!

The 7,000 sq ft pristine rooftop fine-dine and tapas bar, has the single longest bar in the country at 80ft, overlooking the city’s melting pot, Bandra. The entire venue is made from solid Burma teak wood that is over 100 years old just because Vardhaman wanted Escobar to be a rich and historical experience for every customer that walks in through the signature giant sliding door. That's the level of detail he gets into! He's a certified Jeweler and gemologist from the prestigious Gemological Institute of America in California and New York which explains his attention to details .He then joined his family business, which is one of the global giants in the precious metal industry.

Completing ten years in 2019, Escobar remains THE place to entertain and be entertained. Escobar is a timeless combination of comfort, glamour, and intimacy. It is home to celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood, industrialists and models, designers and social media influencers. It has now become the most iconic and legendary nightlife venue in India and Vardhaman now plans to make this a global brand.

Keeping it classy!

The platonic ideal of an alpha-male looks like Vardhaman Choksi, a dandy who relishes the chance to dress up, and who takes black tie as a challenge to blow everyone else away with a bespoke suit that radiates masculinity.

His love and passion for jewelry are evident as you‘ll always see him rocking one of his stunning pieces from his men's collection at social events. This passion for jewelry and luxury clothing caught the eye of his friends and celebrities, and they encouraged him to make his jewelry brand accessible to those who want a piece of his style and something very rare and unique.

Probably, the most relatable and revered men on the list of most stylish men, Vardhaman Choksi epitomizes a classic and no-nonsense way of dressing. Known for fitted styles mixed in with a few accessories, Vardhaman Choksi's style is timeless.

He wears his bespoke and tailor-made styles of clothing and shoes from exotic fabrics and materials that are sourced from around the world. He is often seen in suits and shows how a double-breasted suit never goes out of style. Vardhaman channels a very classic approach to his wardrobe while maintaining a stylish yet modern look. With a penchant for blacks and dark blues Vardhaman channels a classic gent but challenges the norm with a pair of bold statement shoes.

However ,he’s not only about understated dressing , he's also known for his extravagant and outlandish style and his love for his classic Versace pieces to see him through every season with ease.

A taste of the good life...

With his love for the sea, Vardhaman is also a certified scuba diver. He is extremely passionate about his gym and mixed martial arts has played an important role in shaping him. He’s also trained as an actor which led him to produce his first short film:Raakh ,which was a huge success and it received the fastest 1 Million views in history for a short film.

His creativity, passion for style, taste for the good life and his recognition and influence in Mumbai’s social circle, adds glamour and immense value to any of his ventures.

