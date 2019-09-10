Venteskraft: Decoding the markets

India ranks as 7th biggest stock market in the world now, which is quite a feat considering we are still a developing economy. In the stock market, people can become millionaires overnight or can lose billions of dollars overnight. Only those people succeed who have far vision, courage and perfect strategy for investment. This is where stock market experts and innovators come in the picture. When we talk about top stock market experts in India, one name stands out among them: Venteskraft, cofounded by Mahin BS and Rahul Rajeev.
Venteskraft has already made its name in India, UAE, Malaysia and Singapore. Many investors, stock traders, celebrities and entrepreneurs keep in touch with Mahin and Rahul for investment and stock trading advice. The co-founders are not just stock traders; they are also successful entrepreneurs, influencers, motivational speakers too.
Venteskraft's success was not without struggle. When Mahin was a teenager and just completed his high school, a tragedy sent his family into financial crisis. The crisis forced him to find an alternate source of income for the family despite being just a student. This is when he started stock market trading and just like every other new stock trader, he did not make any money in the beginning. Instead of being frustrated, he chose to learn and thus his success story started. He later completed B.Tech in aerospace engineering and went on to kick start his own venture, Venteskraft.
Mahin co-founded Venteskraft India LLP (Head office in Bangalore) with Rahul Rajeev back in 2017. Dealing with mainly stock market training and mentorship along with business development programmes, Venteskraft, in its two years, has seen its client list surged up to 50,000 and expand to more than 13 countries. Mahin and Rahul have developed a team of talented, professional experts in Venteskraft India. Venteskraft India provides stock market training, from basics to full-on stock mentorship.
With operations not only confined within India but globally, Venteskraft has helped a lot of people to make the stock market a regular source of income. Their motto is “to help people navigate through changing market conditions and their individual life circumstances in order to find a strategic plan that best fits their investment needs”.
Venteskraft conducts seminars and webinars too, often led by Mahin BS and Rahul Rajeev. The duo is now preparing to take the company international. They have also set foot into the media world with Venteskraft Media, now solely dealing with business development programme, which offers to tutor students in the art of business development. Many students have their own startups in business development, under the mentorship of Mahin. Rahul Rajeev has his own clothing brand, Relic, and is a social media influencer, promoting his vegan lifestyle while providing lifestyle coaching, on his Instagram page.
Initially began as a financial trainer, Mahin BS is now a stock trading specialist, a speaker and a writer. His recent book was a great success. Mahin believes in investing via thorough analysis, and assesses the future aspect of investment. This is why Venteskraft’s client list includes many emerging entrepreneurs, businessmen and Bollywood celebrities.
