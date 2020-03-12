Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important

Checking your blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure. Various international organisations recommend that anyone with high blood pressure monitor his or her blood pressure at home. Self-monitoring can help your doctor diagnose high blood pressure earlier especially, if you have elevated blood pressure or another condition that could contribute to high blood pressure, such as diabetes or kidney problems.Monitoring blood pressure changes at home can help you to know whether your lifestyle changes or medications are working, and aid your doctor in making decisions about your treatment, such as adjusting dosages or changing medications. Blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription, so home monitoring is an easy step toward improving your condition. Before you start, it's important to know the right technique and to find a good home blood pressure monitor. Also, home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for visits to your doctor, and home blood pressure monitors may have some limitations. However, if continued home monitoring shows your blood pressure is under control, you might be able to make fewer appointments with your doctor.