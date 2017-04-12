A pen that pays homage to Bruce Lee



STYLE

Enter the pen

Montegrappa’s reinvention of its Dragon pen—made of 18-karat gold and set with diamonds—pays homage to Bruce Lee. The pen features a body and cap made of cinnamon celluloid, red with black veining. Topping the cap is the yin-yan symbol. The cap and the barrel feature carved dragons in precious metal. The nib features the profile of Lee. This set consists of a fountain pen, roller ball, and inkwell.

montegrappa.com











OME

Panerai’s Luminor 150 Sealand 3 Days Automatic Acciaio-44 mm is a special edition watch that has been created for the Chinese Year of the Rooster, and is ninth in the series dedicated to the Chinese zodiac. The Rooster—symbolic of virtue and perseverance—is displayed in an elegant engraving on the cover, inspired by Oriental iconography. The engraved cover protects a grey dial that is simple and easy to read with Arabic numerals, linear hour markers and luminous dots, a small seconds dial at 9 o’clock and the date at 3 o’clock.Seat of luxury Drawing inspiration from Georgian decor, the Pierina armchair from Wisma Atria is carved out of solid wood with antique brass tops and patina, and upholstered in floral satin fabric.Seat of luxury, courtesy Better Interiors