  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

The five most valuable Indian brands are...

From HDFC to SBI, these are the values of the top brands according to BrandZ's 2019 report, titled 'Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands'

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 9, 2019 02:55:23 PM IST
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 03:14:46 PM IST

g_122087_dailydata_9october2019_280x210.jpg

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

Drunken Monkey's on a high
Rajiv Singh
Drunken Monkey's on a high
Comic: Akshay Kumar is slaying it...for Bollywood's ageism debate
Sanitary Panels
Comic: Akshay Kumar is slaying it...for Bollywood's ageism debate
New Airbnb excursions to focus on animals
New Airbnb excursions to focus on animals
Silicon Valley's mantra of spend big, grow fast? It's changing
Silicon Valley's mantra of spend big, grow fast? It's changing
Marketing mantras in the Eco-System era
SPJIMR
Marketing mantras in the Eco-System era
Can Facebook hiding 'Likes' curb bullying?
Naandika Tripathi
Can Facebook hiding 'Likes' curb bullying?
Uncertainty clouds Indiabulls-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger
Salil Panchal
Uncertainty clouds Indiabulls-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger
Hypertension in Indians: A chronic risk factor
Brand Connect
Hypertension in Indians: A chronic risk factor
New Airbnb excursions to focus on animals
Comic: Akshay Kumar is slaying it...for Bollywood's ageism debate