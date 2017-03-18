Thoughts on families



What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.

—Mother Teresa





The family—that dear octopus from whose tentacles we never quite escape, nor, in our inmost hearts, ever quite wish to.

—Dodie Smith









When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant that I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much the old man had learnt in seven years.

—Mark Twain







When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching—they are your family.The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.I think the family is the place where the most ridiculous and least respectable things in the world go on.All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.Siblings: Children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.Image: Mother Teresa: John Downing / Getty Images; Mark Twain, Oscar Wilde: Getty Images; Dodie Smith: Sasha / Getty Images; George Burns: Fred Prouser / Reuters