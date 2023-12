In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globe

Intrinsic to the celebration of Christmas, many myths surround the origin of Christmas trees. The use of evergreen trees, wreaths, and garlands to symbolise eternal life was a custom of the ancient Hebrews, Egyptians and Chinese. The modern tradition of erecting a decorated Christmas Tree in winter rose from Central Europe and the Baltic states, notably Estonia, Germany and Latvia, in the Middle Ages where Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. The trees have been related to the 'tree of paradise' in medieval mystery plays that were performed to celebrate the feast day

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath