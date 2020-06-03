10 Things you didn't know about Imperium Group's Founder and Goldman Sachs Alum Shazir Mucklai

Mucklai has risen through the ranks of Wall Street’s and Hollywood’s most senior ranks and is spearheading one of America’s fastest growing PR firms.

Shazir Mucklai, born on May 20th, 1996, in Dallas, Texas, is a American influencer, activist social rights advocate and founder of Imperium PR Group - a boutique public relations firm. His breakthrough is primarily from generating millions of digital impressions for singers, TV shows, and public companies. You might have heard Mucklai’s melodious voice where he appears on TV outlets like Bloomberg, CNN and appears along other top stars on IGTV feeds.

Mucklai said, “I published my first article seven years ago. I landed my first client seven years ago. I published my first book six years ago. Now, six years later, I have served thousands of clients including Game of Thrones, and other prominent startups and have helped them scale their products, prepare for product launches, prepare for capital raises, and get featured on top outlets amongst a list of 4,000 publications we offer. It’s been a great ride and despite being 24, I have learned that providing world class service with a premium product while delivering exceptional results, gets you very far, very quickly. Above all - I thank God and my dad.”

Apart from being a talented entrepreneur, here are some few things you didn't know about this 24-year-old PR mogul, who has written over 1,500 articles and four books:

1. How He Rose To Fame And How Imperium Group Represents Over 250 Clients/Month

Mucklai started writing at the age of 15 for outlets like Seeking Alpha, Forbes, and Yahoo! Finance, and now has over 85,000 followers on Instagram getting about 100 comments per picture. After graduating high school, Mucklai started advising startups on how to hone in on what mattered the most, their ability to scale and scale quickly.

At 24- years old, Shazir is heading one of the fastest growing Publication Relations firms based out of Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California, Imperium Group. Mucklai helps critically acclaimed singers, TV Writers, Entrepreneur, NFL Players, WNBA players and all sorts achieve critical acclaim for their work and products. Mucklai has partnered with HBO and BravoTV to get cast on leading shows featured on prominent outlets.

Mucklai's most recent efforts were working with Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and the Grown-ish Cast.

Mucklai now focuses his energies on finding and developing talent and helping them build an online presence. Mucklai has offices in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California and has a team of 14, 7 of which write content full-time.

2. He Has Two Siblings

Mucklai currently resides between Los Angeles and Dallas with his parents and two younger siblings.

3. Mucklai is in law school.

After working for Goldman Sachs in the private equity division, Mucklai wanted to combine his PR firm and that area of expertise with providing legal services to his clients, the only way to do that was to go to law school and pass the bar. Mucklai goes to law school in Los Angeles and just completed his first year of law school.

4. Mucklai Has Completed Six Internships

While Muckali was completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Dallas, he completed over 6 internships. Mucklai took 23 credit hours one semester and worked over 40 hours a week for Texas Instruments. Muckali has completed internships with American International Group (AIG), Fidelity Investments, Blackrock Asset Management, and two internships with Texas Instruments, Waterview Investment Bank.

5. Mucklai Advocates For Mental Health Awareness And Equality For Women In Corporate America

From ensuring women around the world have a safe, quality 12-year education, to advocating for women who lack access to safe health care or who face discrimination in the workplace, there are numerous charities and initiatives dedicated to serving women and communities in need. Imperium Group’s Mucklai has set out on a mission to embrace equality in all walks of life.

Mucklai says, “The last three decades have marked an era of technological upheaval as frenetic and groundbreaking as there ever has been. From early desktop computers and mobile phones to virtual reality: the web is now virtually inseparable from all facets of human interaction and daily life. As the digital world continues to progress and grow, countless entrepreneurs have taken the opportunity to make their marks in the digital space.”

6. Mucklai Is Having a Book Signing at Barnes and Noble on July 19th

“Having had down time the past week, I wrote up a brief guide on how to navigate through the markets, this guide is meant to act as a “how to guide” rather than hone in on specific intricacies of the markets - for that please seek a registered investment professional.”

“I’ll be hosting a book signing tentatively scheduled on July 19th, at the Beverly Hills Barnes and Noble at 4:30 PST in Los Angeles, CA.”

Mucklai says,

“On behalf of everyone at Imperium Group, our hearts go out to all those affected by COVID-19—this includes not only those diagnosed with the virus, but also their friends and family, as well as those whose jobs and schools have been affected.

Our focus is, as always, on the betterment and health of our employees, customers and communities.

There is no doubt that at times like these we have to stick together. While we don't know exactly what the future holds, we feel confident that by sticking together and supporting each other, we'll emerge from this stronger than before.

Thank you and let’s stick together.”