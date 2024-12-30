ActHumane : A charitable society and initiative by Harleen Kaur

Welcome to Act Humane, A Charitable Society, and Initiative by Harleen Kaur a well-known social worker. We believe in empowering communities through education, promoting well-being through healthcare, and ensuring inclusivity for people with disabilities. Through our unwavering support, we empower individuals to embrace lives that are joyful, healthy, and fulfilling.

Our aim is to provide health, education and employment to everyone & work towards environmental protection. We provide education, supplemental food and medical assistance to most disadvantaged society and trying to improve the quality of life through government-initiated schemes and benefits by organizing awareness campaigns and helping them implement it through camps conducted for those highly vulnerable people.

Our Vision:

We help vulnerable sections of the society by empowering them about their rights and benefits available to them by the government and international organizations. To break the cycle of poverty through education.

Our Mission:

To ensure every person of vulnerable sections of the society should be aware of their rights and are able to reap the benefits available to them for their overall development.

1) Differently Abled

• Act Humane organizes regular Disability Certificate Camps at Civil Hospital Ludhiana. Our tele-calling team invites individuals with disabilities to attend these camps, where we assist them in obtaining disability certificates and UDID cards. Additionally, we offer ambulance services to disabled patients who are unable to attend the camp in person.

To date, we have conducted 28 Disability Certificate Camps, through which we have facilitated the issuance of nearly 2000 disability certificates. Of these, approximately 700 individuals have successfully applied for disability pensions.

The success stories of Act Humane have been covered by Many Media Person and published on digital platforms. Patients have shared their experiences of disability and expressed gratitude towards Act Humane for assisting them in obtaining UDID cards delivered to their homes. As a result, they now receive monthly pensions without any hassle.

Act humane in collaboration with Municipal corporation, Chandigarh made a drawings for big parks of Chandigarh To name a few Rose garden, terrace garden, Shantikunj and so on for purpose of making them disabled friendly in every perspective and we are in process of implementing the same.

• We are committed to unwavering support for disabled individuals. Act Humane organizes an annual Free Limb Camp to provide free prosthetic limbs to those in need, whether they have lost limbs due to diabetes, accidents, or other causes. Leveraging our database from disability certificate camps, our tele-calling team reaches out to disabled individuals to inform them about this opportunity. Skilled doctors and technicians then customize and provide prosthetic limbs to patients during these camps.

• Shubham Wadhwa, Ashwini and Shabana, a physically disabled couple, faced significant financial constraints that hindered their dream of participating in the international Para-Badminton Championship. We helped players and provided specialized sports wheelchairs, And also provide enabling them to perform at their best. With this crucial support.

• Act humane have adopted Ekjot- Viklang bachhon ka school was established in 2010. The objective of the organization is to serve for specially able children. The school is working as a sewa Kendra (day care) wherein especially able children are taken care of. They are taught music, sign language, stitching and computer & also providing employment to especially able people who teach their skill of stitching and sign language to students.

2) Health & Medical

• Act Humane organized Hip and Knee replacement camp association with City Needs, in partnership with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. The primary objective is to deliver essential healthcare services to those who require them urgently.

Our aim is to assist those struggling with hip and knee issues. While these surgeries are expensive, through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, we're able to offer them free of charge. This endeavor is about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, receives the necessary care.

Last camp 13th March 2024

Case of Hip Replacement – 16

Case of Knees replacement – 110

5 Patients of Hip Replacement

65 Patients of Knee Replacement

Total 70 Patients admitted for replacement and Investigation completed.

• Act Humane organized a blood donation camp, demonstrating their commitment to community health and well-being. With volunteers from diverse backgrounds coming together to contribute to this life-saving cause. Professional medical staffs were on-site to ensure the donation process was safe and efficient, providing guidance and support to donors throughout the event.

• Act Humane Organizing Multiple oral cancer screening camp in the industry all for labour welfare.

• We Also Helping needy people in their medical n accidental cases & arranging fund for them through crowd funding .

• It has been more than 2 years that Act Humane is collaboration with UNICEF. Which work for the health of new born child.

3) Empowerment & Education.

• Regularly Distribute Sanitary and educate for menstrual hygiene

Recognizing the critical need for menstrual hygiene products and the challenges faced by many in accessing them, through collaborative efforts with schools. The initiative sought to provide not only essential sanitary supplies but also education on menstrual health and hygiene. By ensuring access to sanitary pads provide at Govt.Regulated Jan aushdi store at very reasonable price, our aimed to empower women and girls to manage their menstrual health with dignity and confidence, thereby promoting overall well-being and socio-economic empowerment.

• Act Humane Contributed to the board examination fees for 50 underprivileged students and donated uniforms to 60 students, paving the way for their bright futures. By alleviating this financial burden, we enabled these students to focus on

their studies and perform to the best of their abilities without the stress of financial constraints.

• We have invested in training institute & provide sewing machines among women in Himachal Pradesh & help them to earn their livelihood.

• Act Humane dedicated to fostering community well-being by organizing regular camps focused on health, education and women empowerment. Purpose is to provide essential services such as medical checkup and health awareness via doctors. Additionally, our women empowerment initiatives focus on providing resources and training to help women achieve financial independence. We always trying to create a supportive environment that enhances the quality of life and opportunities for disabled, underprivileged society.

• Under our project of community volunteers & campus reporters in Collaboration with city needs we have tie-up with various school of Ludhiana where We Tried to create awareness among school student regarding very social issues like environment change , health issues hypertension etc. & we also trained them to do crowd funding for underprivileged people.

4. Environment

• Planting Trees to make city green and pollution free future

Act Humane Consistently working for the environment and planted more than 50,000 plants in Ludhiana City through Hariyali ATM Van with the help of Municipal Corporation Ludhiana from past 3 years under “Mission Hara Bhara” Hariyali ATM Van carrying long life environment friendly plants, We plant trees in the areas where people can look after these plants to become tree for better environment and pollution free future. Even This year 2024 we have been successfully planted 29000 plants with Jiotaging.

• Act Humane organized Save water campaign with collaboration with Nav Chetna NGOs.Act Humane is consistently working on Save Water campaign and awaking peoples to not waste water, Water harvesting, recycling importance.

• We Beautified Kasauli Mall Road in Collaboration With Indian Army , We Have installed Eco brick benches & also we have done some wall painting which gives social issue messages to general public.

5) General Welfare

• Act Humane in Association with City Needs & Ludhiana Municipal Corporation ( DAAN UTSAV)

Act Humane have actively participated in establishing over 30 drop-off centers in Ludhiana, where individuals can donate various items, whether used or new, including clothes, blankets, bedding, books, toys, kitchenware, appliances, medicines, and dry goods, among others. All donated materials are collected and transported to the Indoor Stadium Pakhowal Road, where they are sorted and distributed to local NGOs according to their specific needs. These NGOs then further distribute these items to those in need within the community.

• Visited 5 Places in March 2024, Donation Drive for women who need help and support

• Act Humane visited 5 places donated food, cloths, sanitary pads, medicines and other required things.

Day 1 – SGB Rabbi Ruhan Da Ghar and SGB Bal Ghar

Day 2 – Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram

Day 3 – Neki Di Rasoi

Day 4 – Women Jail Ludhina

Day 5 – Nishkam Sewa Ashram

• Act Humane Maintained Crèche in Ludhiana Jail's to provide better environment for kids.

• We have been approached to maintained crèche in Ludhiana Jail; We repaired and painted crèche according to children Need.

• With the help of Chief Judicial Magistrate and Municipal Corporation. Act Humane donated 250 Blankets and Woolen Sweaters to the women prisoners in Ludhiana Jail, during sizzling cold winters where temperature breaks 12 years of record. Act Humane Has been regularly providing sanitary napkins to the jail inmate on monthly basis

• With the help of Forest Department Act Humane, in collaboration with the Forest Department donated blankets to residents in conflicted areas of Manipur. This joint effort aimed to provide much-needed relief and warmth to those affected by the ongoing unrest, particularly as they face harsh weather conditions.

• Recognizing the critical need for menstrual hygiene products and the challenges faced by many in accessing them, through collaborative efforts with schools and NGOs, the initiative sought to provide not only essential sanitary supplies but also education on menstrual health and hygiene. By ensuring access to sanitary pads, our aimed to empower women and girls to manage their menstrual health with dignity and confidence, thereby promoting overall well-being and social-economic empowerment.

• In response to the devastation caused by cloudbursts in Shimla, Act Humane has taken a significant step by constructing homes for the affected families. These new homes are built using advanced materials and techniques designed to withstand the harsh impacts of such natural disasters.

From the Desk of Harleen Kaur Founder – Act Humane

Dear Friends,

As I sit at my desk reflecting on the journey that led to the establishment of Act Humane, I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude and purpose. What began as a vision to make a difference in the lives of others has blossomed into a vibrant organization dedicated to creating positive change in our communities.

I founded Act Humane with a simple yet powerful belief: that every individual deserves access to essential resources and opportunities, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has been the driving force behind our work in the fields of education, health, medical services, and support for disabled individuals.

At Act Humane, we are committed to breaking down barriers and building bridges to opportunity. Through our innovative programs, strategic partnerships with other NGOs, and unwavering dedication, we strive to empower individuals to reach their full potential and build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

As we look to the future, I am filled with optimism and hope. I am confident that we can continue to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and bring about lasting change. Together, we can build a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to our shared vision. Together, let us continue to write the next chapter in the story of Act Humane and make a difference that truly matters.

With gratitude,

Harleen Kaur Founder, Act Humane

Follow us on social media to stay connected

Website: www.acthumane.in

Instagram: @acthumaneindia

Facebook: @acthumaneindia

Youtube Channel: @acthumane

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.