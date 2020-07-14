Author Philip Schulte seeks to prepare young adults for the Real World

Philip Schulte, best known as an entrepreneur and author, has announced the 2020 release of his upcoming book which is tailored primarily for young adults. The book, titled The Eight H’s; A Young Person’s Guide for the “Real World”
is described by Philip as a “self-help guide for young individuals”. Philip and his Father created this book together with the intention of preparing young people for some of the most difficult decisions and challenges they will face in early adulthood. Philip stated, “When my peers and I graduated from college, many of us felt unprepared for the major decisions that we were suddenly forced to make, despite performing well in school”.
In a recent interview with Thrive Global earlier this year, Philip addressed the eight areas of focus in which his new book homes in on. The topics of focus consist of higher education, hock (being in debt), high income investing, housing, health care, getting hired and the world of employment, hacks (thinking outside of the box), and the broad concept of happiness. Schulte explained that these topics were selected because they are areas in which he personally experienced struggles with, as well as many of his peers. He hopes that with this book, many young individuals will be able to properly prepare themselves ahead of time for the difficult decisions which begin right after high school graduation.
“Many of life’s most important decisions occur before you are even old enough to realize the long-term effects of what you are choosing to do. These decisions can greatly impact your life for decades- whether it’s a positive or negative impact is a matter of being informed ahead of time.” -Philip Schulte
Schulte expressed that he has personally experienced challenges in every category of this book, beginning at the age of 18 with higher education. During his college days, Philip chased his goal of being the best Division-1 football player he could possibly be, while at the same time striving for academic success as a business major. As it often happens in life, an unexpected event occurred which ultimately resulted in Philip attending 4 universities in just 5 years before finally achieving his college football dream. After college, Philip moved to Los Angeles where he worked in several corporate jobs before finding his niche as a successful entrepreneur.
Philip has experience in many areas. Not only does he co-own a media agency in Los Angeles, but he is heavily involved in areas of writing, e-commerce, financial planning, and the health and fitness industry.
