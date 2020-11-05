Devan Srinivasan is emerging as a powerful political leader in Kerala

Devan Srinivasan is a well known movie star in South India. With a career spanning for nearly 4 decades & 300 movies, he has ventured into politics. His mass cultural appeal as a movie artist and social icon is making him a rising political star and “Nava Kerala People’s Party” is growing deep in Kerala which faces election next year. Below is the interview taken with Mr. Devan Srinivasan by media professional Droupadi Thambi of Nav Kerala Times. She is a poetic performer & acclaimed artist In Kerala 1I was born in an Ayurveda Vaidyar family who traditionally practice and teach Kalari, the martial art of Kerala. Place of birth is in Chettuva a tiny village near Guruvayur. My father late Srinivasan was an Assistant Public Prosecutor in Kerala Govt service. My mother late Lalitha was a home maker. She was also my guru and educated me in spirituality. Both of them are the real strength and inspiration for all my life. My primary education was in Sacred Heart Convent Girls high school, Model high school for boys and St Thomas College. At the age of 10, I applied for National Defence Academy, then for Armed Forces Medical College, but I could not get through. After graduation I tried for Short Service Commission in Indian Army, but failed. While in my school days I participated in student politics as I was interested in politics and nation building. My entry into cinema was very accidental and I happily continue my work as an actor who works for Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. I have so far done nearly 300 films. I am a happy and contented man as an actor.Though I am happy, something inside me is disturbed when I look at our society and tells me to serve others and make them also happy. Our society is in bad shape, it is due to the bad politics of the existing political combinations. The studies and surveys done by us suggested for a complete change in the present political culture. The present political scenario, I believe, is dead, decayed and rotten. The power hungry party politics has become a system of profit and greed. After considerable time in research about the ‘science of politics’, I starting focusing more on politics in the past decade. I along with like minded citizens formed Nava Kerala People's Party in 2020...NKP party was born out of anguish and a refusal to tolerate injustice, corruption and oppression any further, all of it resulting from poor governance.In Nava Kerala People’s Party, at this point of time we have 1400 trainers who are training our joining volunteers...All are employed in their respective areas. We believe in socio political education. The syllabus of training programme are 1) Constitution of India 2) Indian laws 3) Personality 4) Skills 5) Spirituality Kerala has got 19000 wards and we are training 7 ward members making them responsible for the welfare of each family. I, as the founder Chairman of NKP party, make sure it is professionally managed and is considered as the ‘4G political party’ - for the people, by the people, of the people. Sri Jose Francis who is the Vice Chairman and co founder of the party focuses on farmers welfare.My work as an activist in Kerala Students Union gave me good exposure to students problems and solutions. A graduation in Business Manangement gave me an insight to approach issues in a scientific managerial perceptive. These experiences gave me an opportunity to think beyond myself. A spark of social awareness was fired into my thoughts that made me think that made me think that our problems will not be solved by ideology alone but by good governance.Having spent major portion of my life in 4 languages cinemas, I came across many political personalities like Ramakrishna Hegde, M. G. Ramachandran, Chandrababu Naidu, V. M. Sudheeran, EK Nayanar who gave me ample information and ideas about politics and its implementation. People welfare programmes, social reforms, economic reforms and administrative capabilities of all these leaders were great inspiration for me. We are under preparation to face the people in May 2021 Kerala Assembly elections without any associations with other parties and Nava Kerala People’s Party hopes to make a difference.