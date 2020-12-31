Dr. Arjun Dang - Pioneering with uniqueness during COVID 19

Likely to be amongst the youngest of COVID heroes of the country , Dr. Arjun Dang has been instrumental in setting up drive through RTPCR testing centres all over Delhi NCR, being the first lab in the country to do so. An MD in Pathology with a Fellowship in Liver Pathology from Kings College Hospital London, Dr Arjun is the CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab , a diagnostic lab well acclaimed for its standards of excellence in reporting



Being one of the first few labs in Delhi to be granted permission for Covid 19 testing , Dr. Arjun has managed to balance the varied demands of being a dependable laboratory during the pandemic by balancing key roles of maintaining reporting excellence, infection control as well as constant communication with ICMR and other govt. bodies regarding advisories and role of private laboratories for COVID 19 testing.

“Prevention of transmission of infection to medical staff as well as to patients is the hallmark of any Covid RT PCR sampling .The drive throughs minimise interaction & maximise safety to make the process quick and easy for the patients” says Dr. Dang who after doing close to 50,000 Covid RTPCR tests through its drive through centres and home collections is now planning to setup drive throughs for people on two wheelers . Duly signaged for patient ease with staff trained to work in sign language to minimise aerosol , friendly staff to greet the anxious patient at point of entry and exit , operations under camera cover at all times as well QR codes for instant feedback are but some of the unique features of a Dr Dangs Lab Drive through .

Taking great pride in his labs association in Clinical Trials Dr Arjun says ,“It is a matter of great pride for us at Dr. Dangs Lab that we were chosen as the central lab for screening and safety studies for multiple trials including those by Covid 19 vaccine manufacturers and Principal Investigators . One of these being quoted here, is the screening & safety testing done in phase 1 and 2 for COVAXIN; India’s first indigenous COVID19 vaccine now in phase 3 , being developed by Bharat Biotech”. Handling a Pan India trial with precious samples to be shipped at critical temperatures , specially with varied lockdown situations across states posed a huge challenge which the team overcame by collective wisdom .

With a rare combination of knowledge, wisdom and humility at such a young age ,Dr Arjun credits his parents for his upbringing as well as for his rather unique set of personality traits . Academically Dr. Arjun has a special interest in the field of oncology , particularly Triple Negative Breast carcinomas; Gastrointestinal disorders particularly Celiac disease as well as the diagnostics of Allergy and has several publications to his credit . Known for many firsts to his credit , the lab has recently initiated bacteriophage susceptibility testing to aid the patients plagued by unresolving infections owing to antibiotic resistance.

The laboratory subjects itself to contin

uous and rigorous voluntary accreditation compliant to global ISO 15189 standards applicable to clinical laboratories through demonstrated competence to achieve quality goals. Dr Arjun Dang states, “We understand that discrepant laboratory results may pose considerable risk to patients and hence, make all possible structured efforts including multiple internal and external laboratory quality control and quality assurance (qc/qa) measures as well as participation in proficiency testing .

The lab also ensures a triple quality check, involving the results being seen by an MD pathologist, quality manger and one of the Dangs as well.

“We have managed to maintain our above par quality standards by always having a significant number of doctors (MD pathology) in our manpower count as well as employing a unique Triple Quality Check which ensures a no error patient report. Maintaining and surpassing quality is an ongoing process and we at Dr. Dangs Lab are never satisfied with the status quo .We continuously strive towards increasing our test menu, ensuring that our equipment is at any time the best in class as per global standards, hiring newer talent and holding rigorous trainings as well as improving on the customer experience, whilst never deviating from our core goal of providing the most accurate test results” adds Dr Arjun Dang.

Dr Arjun recalls that as a child he had several thoughts about the career he would take up when he grew up . It was the wisdom that he garnered from his now 98 year old grandfather , a Physician of prominence in his younger days who had once advised …” Being a Doctor will give you the greatest opportunity to help people “ In giving back the very best of lab results to the patient Dr. Arjun believes that he is indeed doing just that . Contributing to many foundations in the field of childhood Cancers mainly leukaemias , children from orphanages , Tuberculosis treatment and support for emerging athletes from the underprivileged segment gives him the satisfaction of upholding his “Dadu’s” motto and advise .

With his motto of ‘Creating Value not Volumes’ Dr. Arjun Dang ensures that every sample is hence seen as a patient at Dr Dangs Lab and gets the best attention and care. Satisfied patients and Physicians will remain the cornerstone of measuring success for this unique lab.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.