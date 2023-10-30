Elevating e-commerce through influencer karketing

The DRIM Cosmo Fest: Future of Digital Influence, in association with Forbes India, showcased a panel discussion themed ‘Elevating e-Commerce with Digital Influence’, which featured industry luminaries, including Arpan Biswas (AJIO), Shreya Sachdev (PUMA), Manik Singla (BankBazaar), Bhuvaneshwaran Velusamy (Myntra), and Anwesha Sarker (DRIM). Moderated by Gautam Srinivasan, the discussion emphasized the role of influencer marketing in reshaping consumer perceptions and corporate priorities, especially in the post-pandemic era. It highlighted the need for brands to collaborate with the right influencers, measure campaign impact, and adapt to evolving data technology in marketing. Challenges, such as determining ROI and ensuring authenticity in influencer partnerships, were also explored. The panellists recounted how amid the intricacies of influencer marketing, agencies played a vital role in fostering successful collaborations and identifying genuine influencers. This discussion also illuminated the influential landscape of marketing, underlining its potential to revolutionize e-commerce, enhance business success, and secure customer loyalty in the digital age.