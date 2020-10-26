Harpreet Singh Talwar aka Kabir Talwar: The success story of the business baron

Kabir Talwar, a juvenile boy from Delhi, who pivoted his paternal medium-level Import Trade into a multimillion empire, is a proud owner of various Top-Tier Nightclubs today. Kabir’s phenomenal journey started at the age of 16, turning him into the present-day victorious business tycoon. During his graduation period, while all his peers were studying, he was already manoeuvring in China for trade and commerce purposes. As Kabir describes it, there were days he went without food and a decent place to stay while travelling in the Asian Countries in the late nineties. Despite the odds, he managed to grab business opportunities in China’s Import-Export fair. With continuous hard work and perseverance, Kabir Talwar founded the H.S. Impex Private Limited in 2007. He managed to achieve great heights in the Imports Trade and Business. With the dream of a Lamborghini in his twinkling eyes, this boy became the proud owner of the world’s most exorbitant cars within a decade. He deservingly indulged in the extravagances of a lavish lifestyle, right from expensive automobiles to luxurious travel. Over the years, Kabir realised that Hospitality business has a lot of potential. In 2016, he collaborated with the then Best Bollywood Indian Disco Jockey popularly known as Dj Aqeel, to open one of the leading high-profile niterie in Delhi, RSVP, The Nightclub. Kabir also opened another A-list lounge, Jazba, in the consecutive year. In 2017, Kabir also bought Playboy, a loss-making club, at double the price. With his visionary insights and Midas touch, the sales of the club rocketed from 80 lacs to 3 crores per month. It became the best and most extraordinary franchise throughout India, making the brand well-known all over. On achieving unprecedented heights in the Clubbing and Nightlife Industry with his triumphant ventures, he is now bringing Dubai’s infamous brand ‘White’ to India. Kabir plans to launch Five White Clubs pan India, initially in all metro cities. From a naïve adolescent to a buoyant entrepreneur, Kabir Talwar, has a message for today’s youth. He says, “Though I own Clubs and Nightlife Hotspots, I would like to encourage the youth positively to take control of their lives and focus on their ambition. One might enjoy their life, but at the same time, achievement of life goals should be a priority.” On being asked about the current Covid-19 situation, Kabir says, “This pandemic is definitely unfortunate. However, if we look at the brighter picture, we can contemplate self-realisation, slow down and treasure peaceful family time. As far as business is concerned, profits and losses are two sides of the same coin. Though sales are decreasing, the rentals and salaries are on a low too. So, the balance of the nature and commerce is always maintained. Eventually, post the Covid-19, we will again welcome infinite possibilities and countless opportunities.” With these intellectual words from Kabir, the business magnifico, we are awaiting his next power-venture, the ‘White’ Clubs launch in the nation