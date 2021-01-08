High school senior makes the case for a universal basic income

Scribble your first thoughts based on the cue, without fretting about a comma or an exclamation mark, or rummaging for complex terms. Just pen it down. While most would sweat it out, this is an exercise 17-year-old Vishnu Bharathram has matured mastering. This very exercise has not let the senior at Riverdale Country School, New York City, rest his pen ever since the Covid-19 pandemic locked up the world. While most his age crouched up during the public health crisis, the years of brewing thoughts and his enduring love of the written word culminated in the Scribe Writing Contest: A literary competition hosted by him for teenagers around the world stuck at home. An overwhelming 900 submissions were received from teens in 17 countries, spanning six continents. To Vishnu’s absolute surprise, some of America’s top English and creative writing professors stepped forward to even serve as judges. Born in New York, Vishnu moved to New Delhi, India, with his family at four. He attended the American Embassy School, with peers from across the globe. He returned to New York in the ninth grade. The diverse people, disparate cultures and heterogenous communities he has experienced, over the years, helped carve his global perspectives, having become foundational to the way he perceives the world and its politics. The drive to carve a community of promising literary scholars by providing resources to foster their explorations within literature and become vocal about issues plaguing the society has let Vishnu to pen down his thoughts, most recently about the Indian economy. In the midst of the flurry of commentary that followed the finding that the world’s fastest- growing large economy was en route to being the fastest-shrinking one and the way forward, Vishnu has been batting for embracing a radical proposal: a universal basic income (UBI), a fixed monthly cash transfer to every adult citizen of India. The nascent concept has inch-by-inch garnered support in recent years. In the 2016-17 Economic Survey, the Centre expressed interest in implementing a monthly cash transfer system for citizens, and it later drew upon that idea to introduce a monthly stipend for millions of farmers. Unlike the popular theories circulated to “eyewash citizens”, Vishnu feels, “A basic income would likely be fiscally and infrastructurally feasible if it’s financed, in large part, by phasing out some non-merit subsidies and corporate tax holidays.” His research is based on insights from credible global banks and entities, including the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), and has weighed it up against the United States and rural Mexico for a

lucid understanding of where India would stand if the universal basic income proposal sees the light of day. Vishnu concurs with the thoughts of economist Pranab Bardhan who asserts, “a poor to medium-income country… [a UBI] may well be feasible,” since costs of living, and therefore poverty lines, tend to be much lower. According to the 2016-17 Economic Survey, an inflation-adjusted basic income of Rs 7,620 for 75 per cent of the population would consume about 4.9 per cent of GDP. Current welfare programs take up about 5.2 per cent. From an infrastructural standpoint, Vishnu says India’s strides toward universal banking penetration — as typified by the Jan Dhan Yojana, which has created over 400 million bank accounts in six years — had enormously upped the basic income prospect to distribute a monthly stipend to a billion citizens. “Economists Christopher Blattman and Paul Niehaus observe that a non-profit Indian bank spends $331 to get $166 of local livestock and other assets to the poor. Cash transfers are far cheaper and perhaps even more importantly, they afford the poor the freedom to pursue their own needs as they—and not some bureaucracy—see fit,” Vishnu shares as he is certain that any basic income scheme is bound to run up against enormous political and social barriers. “But all the available evidence suggests that it could really work—that it could be, in the researchers’ words, a transformative policy for India,” he adds. In the very rare occasions when Vishnu likes to play it light and away from his words, and word-play, this multi-faceted lad indulges in the performative aspect of liberal arts; he is also training as a Carnatic Music Vocalist under renowned musician OS Arun. Resting his case as he bats for UBI, Vishnu signs off by borrowing Blattman and Niehaus’s remarks that cash transfers are “effective at giving people what they want, rather than what experts think they need.”