Invest19 launched most awaited stock investment ecosystem to 3X the capital market size in India

Noida – August 24, 2020 – Invest19 Technologies announced today that they have officially launched world’s first cloud-based stock investment ecosystem to the public on August 21, 2020, after go-live approval for NSE & BSE exchange, with a vision to increase the capital market size by making investment easy, safe, transparent and more rewarding with the help of the latest blend of technologies with human touch agent network.

The continuous spread of COVID-19 has many stockbroking businesses reeling. If not facing outright closure, many businesses have to deal in digital-only. Apart from this, the majority of stockbrokers are migrating to the alternative trading platforms to continue their operations, given NSE shut down its trading platform NOW.

According to Founder & CEO Invest19 Mr. Kaushlendra Singh Sengar: Industry still lacking in terms of scalable human-centric technology which is becoming the hurdle in the growth of the capital market in India. Investment ecosystem like Invest19 is very much needed to increase the capital market size in India and reduce the economies of scale for brokers’ survival. A cloud-based stock investment ecosystem, providing a complete online solution to stockbroker businesses to address the challenges of the market and to increase the current market size to 3X in next 5 years.”

At Invest19, scalable technology will be available enabling brokers and other businesses to efficiently and quickly, scale up their operations according to business demands. Having data stored on the cloud will ensure the data protection and being able to access the data even in adverse situations like a pandemic, natural disaster, or other crisis. With scalable technology, the brokers would no longer need to follow the traditional methods and can use the cloud-based model to execute certain operations hassle-free and can scale the business in a few hours without any fixed cost.

Mr. Sengar added, “There are few entry barriers for retail users in the stock market like the complexity of understanding the stock investment, financial literacy, highly complex trading platform, and high market expert fee. Invest19 has launched the investment platform which is as easy as operating an online shopping platform which is making investment easy, safe as the user will get the tailor-made investment advice powered by AI and personal expert to guide free of cost, in coming months we are launching this platform in 9 regional languages to take the capital market in tier 3 & 4 cities.

Invest19 is offering multi-broker choices for the users to open a Demat with your favorite stock brokers or trade with your existing stock broker along with multiple investment assets class to choose as per their future goal, risk appetite and investment horizon. Also, providing a dedicated SEBI registered stock market expert services 24x7 to guide you on your investment journey.

About Invest19 Technologies

INVEST19 Technologies is a registered independent software vendor with BSE owned Marketplace technologies. Invest19 is an Invest tech company serving in the technology sector and leverages the power of emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science to simplify, automate, and improve the user experience - from customers to businesses.

Intending to help end customers and businesses to grow faster and smarter, we are building an innovative platform capable of providing next-generation, scalable and low-latency tools and technology solutions to individuals and businesses in meeting the swiftly evolving needs of today’s fast-growing industry.