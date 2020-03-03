John Rapisardi: Juggling photography with real estate

Only a few manage to master the art of balancing a serious job with a creative passion. Such a lifestyle can be a strain on one’s time and is certainly not meant for everyone. But this successful real estate professional and photographer has proved that it is achievable. New York-based John Rapisardi, real estate advisor, photographer, and heir of Mario Rapisardi, a 19th-century renowned poet-based in Sicily – left no stone unturned in pursuing his passion for photography. Real estate advisor, creative, and traveler, Rapisardi engages with each passion whenever he can make the time. He believes that his pursuit of his artistic passions has changed his life and made him more effective in his professional pursuits. While Rapisardi loves the practice of portrait and fashion photography, he is most inspired and moved by what he sees on his travels. The 27-year-old photographer began traveling early on in life and has explored parts of Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and South America to date. One way that Rapisardi shares his experiences and journey is by posting excellent snaps of his travels on his social media profiles and private website. To an outsider, balancing a serious job and a creative passion might seem easy, but by Rapisardi’s estimation, an individual sometimes needs to sacrifice countless weekends, nights, and social opportunities to move closer to their dreams. Rapisardi explained that while he has limited formal training in photography, his daily practice and persistence set the trajectory for success. “I really just started shooting on my own. In more recent years I have attended some really amazing workshops here in New York taught by the city’s best,” he added. John’s creative journey began in high school where he won Gold Circle Awards from Columbia University for journalism and digital design. As John expands his portfolio and continues to collaborate with other creatives, models, and photographers he is an artist to watch this year.