Juma Spears: Bringing in the next wave of incredible change in the music industry through his songs and music projects

Spears is also ahead by forming a clothing line within a US based website and emerging as not just one of the best musical artists but also an entrepreneur.
People can talk a lot about how much they love art and how it drives them in life because that's what they want to achieve. However, only a few have the courage and confidence to go ahead with that and put in efforts to fulfill their dreams and aspirations in life. When it comes to art, especially musical artists, it's quite challenging since the music industry is already saturated and to make a name for oneself in such a vast industry is not a cakewalk for anyone. But Juma Spears has set himself apart by working with absolute Hip Hop legends of the industry.
Spears has always believed in honing his skills continuously as a musical artist with unique songs and music projects that are aimed to express himself. He even signed a record label deal with a certain producer of the industry. However, soon Spears realized that the industry is not as fair as it seems. He realized that the label owner signed bad contracts across the country and even pumped the social media of said artists with fake views and numbers while he charged those artists for promo and beats.
A ray of hope came in the form of producer Cole James Cash, who helped Spears come out of that contract and even expose the situation. This resulted in Spears producing some projects with Cole and made his way towards Benjamin Janey of Spooler. Spears and Janey met at a concert and started working together on music projects. Spears has swiftly moved to become an entrepreneur as well, where he has formed a clothing line within the Hdlv-USA website. The products are shipped all across the nation.
This website aims to bring awareness on social issues through art and have given a platform to hundreds of artists like Spears who sell their brand through this exceptional marketplace. They have recently donated to the BLM movement as well. Spears says that he aims to help people while also trying to get his name out there.
Life made Spears face many ups and downs, but this artist never gave up and today feels quite content reaching where he is right now in his career and life. He is currently working on his upcoming project with Dirty Ray from Tokyo, a Japanese rapper. For this project, Spears wishes to be behind the scene currently, but in what capacity he isn't sure as of now.
Can't wait see what Spears would come next with in terms of his musical projects and his merchandise as well.
Instagram : https://instagram.com/jspearsdub
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.