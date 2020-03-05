  1. Home
Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida's Instagram made her one of the remarkable models of the digital space

The rising sensational Instagram model Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida is a 27-year-old prominent influencer from Brazil

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 5, 2020 06:55:15 PM IST
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 10:40:30 AM IST

Modeling is a very vibrant industry that proposes innumerable opportunities to some talented personas. Among some prominent models those who are leading the era, there is one more name to put in is of Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida.

The rising sensational Instagram model Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida is a 27-year-old prominent influencer from Brazil. To help her family she found a job but for that, she sacrificed her studies and with her dream of graduation and to earn a scholarship to proceed with her education in psychology, but somehow, she lost her job and could not continue with her dream as well.

But then a sudden turn in her life comes from social media. Instagram played a crucial role in her successful journey with an uncanny ability to stand out from the crowd. Social media has gained fame for her incredible Instagram account. She stepped towards popularity for her elegant and classy manner and bikini modeling frequently through lifestyle blogging. She also traveled to some amazing places for work including, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, France, Dubai, etc.

Her most highlighted achievement was when she became the brand ambassador of "Fashion Nova", now presently having more than 169k followers on her Instagram handle @kamillalmeidaa.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

