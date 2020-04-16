Manish Singh – One of India's youngest digital entrepreneur wants to keep learning

  1. Home
Published: Apr 16, 2020 01:51:41 PM IST
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 05:10:19 PM IST

One of the youngest digital entrepreneur of India, Manish Singh, has an important advice for aspiring digital entrepreneurs. In his opinion, the key to staying relevant over a long period is to keep learning, keep innovating. Those are the advise from a young digital marketer, which could be well the mantra for others who want to adopt the same career path.

Manish was just 18-year-old when he began working in digital marketing after learning properly about the industry. Within a year of his entry into the digital sector, he launched his own company “ZZED Media & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.” Within the first year of his company’s launch, he had earned 200k USD, which forced the digital world to sit and take notice. His work spiraled out of control and he got contracts to work with Tseries, OVO records, etc. It was OVO records that brought him in contact with international stars like Drake. One of his associations with a UK-based record label is valued at £150K.

Manish was a prodigy to begin with. After his schooling was over, he went to Kota for preparation of IITJEE and later on he did engineering from a Delhi college. Once in Delhi, Manish discovered that he was interested in digital marketing, actually. He started working by handling social media accounts of various celebrities. However, he was not completely satisfied.

Speaking about his work, Manish says, “I am still a newcomer. I am hungry and I love my work. If you are in a digital world, you have to keep on learning and you have to hustle everyday. That is why I am still relevant.”

Today, Manish helps newcomers in the field of digital marketing by sharing professional tips with them. He does so through live sessions on Instagram. His huge fan base on social media is another proof that he knows what he is doing.

Recently, Manish was able to buy an Audi with his own money and he gifted it to his father. For this young millionaire, that was a big deal.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

