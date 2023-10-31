Maximizing business value through ITSM

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, the role of IT service management (ITSM) goes far beyond its traditional role as an internal ticketing tool for employees. To meet the expectations of today’s digital-savy workforce, a shift is required in how you approach employee experience strategies. Automation of internal processes, gen-AI powered self-service, and user-friendly service catalog, among others, are few things which can maximize the employee experience. The employee experience and internal operational efficiency, in turn, contribute to strategic growth for enterprises.To delve deeper into the multi-faceted impacts of ITSM, Forbes India, in collaboration with Freshworks Tech Shots, hosted a panel discussion that brought together esteemed thought leaders. Themed ‘The Great IT Reset: Maximizing Business Value through IT’, the event was held under the banner of The CIO Exchange. The panel of experts included Karthik Rajaram, VP and Country Head of Freshworks in India; Jayant Goyal, CIO of Coforge; Dinesh Talniya, CIO of Apl Apollo Tubes; Vivek Agrawal, CIO of IndiaMART; Sanjiv Jain, Group CIO of Krishna Maruthi; and Kaustubh Dabral, CIO of Dabur India.Setting the context, Jayant Goyal shed light on the evolving ITSM landscape. In the wake of the pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions, coupled with the rise of generative AI, CIO priorities have changed. He explained, "The catalogue of IT services has significantly shifted. Tools that were once considered good-to-have, like collaboration platforms, have become indispensable. The value proposition of IT teams has evolved, especially with the hybrid work model, where remote support has become essential." Automation and self-service capabilities have become paramount in this new landscape.For the perspective of a legacy manufacturing firm, Kaustubh Dabral shared how his company leveraged technology and IT solutions to optimize manufacturing processes and streamline the supply chain. He noted, "During the pandemic, our supply chains and manufacturing operations faced immense pressure. We explored automation and implemented IoT solutions to improve productivity, automate tasks, and minimize downtime. We've also integrated AI/ML into our supply chain to make it more efficient." Moreover, they are focusing on understanding consumer behaviour to enhance product offerings and architecture. ITSM, according to Dabral, has evolved from a mere ticketing tool to a pivotal business enabler that spans various IT touch-points across customers, employees, and partners.Leaning on his experiences, Dinesh Talniya addressed the unique challenges faced in the manufacturing sector. He emphasized the importance of educating users about emerging technologies and the need to identify areas where digitization can deliver the most impactful results. "Using IoT in our manufacturing facilities has helped us overcome many challenges. However, the main hurdle is the acceptance of AI-ML tools in manufacturing, which is less of an issue in office environments where results are more visible," he observed.Vivek Agrawal, sharing insights from the perspective of an online B2B marketplace, discussed the implementation of chat-bots and the company’s journey while using generative AI. He highlighted the benefits, including real-time responses, reduced human interaction, 24/7 self-service capabilities, faster response times, and fewer errors and explained, "Virtual assistants have been a game-changer and generative AI is taking it to the next level. While we are still integrating generative AI to a greater extent, we are training bots based on our extensive help content."Representing an ITSM service provider, with experience of implementation and execution across sectors and industries, Karthik Rajaram shared insights on the significant shifts in the ITSM space. He emphasized the transformative power of AI and automation, stating, "Over the past few years, especially since the pandemic, we've witnessed a remarkable transformation. IT leaders are tirelessly balancing innovation and transformation with tight budgets while ensuring legacy platforms continue running smoothly." He also acknowledged their efforts towards achieving operational efficiency, agent productivity improvement, collaboration enhancement, and the pursuit of unified platforms for actionable insights. Overall, he stressed that automation is at the forefront of these changes.As the discussion proceeded, the panellists were in consensus on ITSM’s pivotal and ever-evolving role in driving business value and fostering innovation. They also agreed that to meet the growing demands of customers and stakeholders, organizations will have to continuously enhance their internal operational efficiency. In the quest to ensure cost optimization while maintaining excellence, embracing AI technologies and automation within ITSM is no longer an option but becomes a necessity.