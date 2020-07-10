Meet one of India's youngest corona warriors - Shubhang Arora

Shubhang Arora (born April 25 1995) is an Indian entrepreneur, businessman and investor who currently serves as the executive director of Yashoda group of hospitals and also as the founder, managing director and the largest shareholder of Yashoda Pathlabs, a chain of diagnostic pathlabs in North India.

Born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 25 1995, Arora attended Pathways World School in Noida and received his International Baccalaureate diploma in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, English and Hindi. After his secondary schooling, he was accepted at and attended the College of Arts and Science at New York University in The United States, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 2018.

Arora later joined the board as the Executive director of Yashoda - a chain of three multi super-speciality hospitals with 750+ beds providing tertiary care in Interventional cardiology, Nuclear medicine, Oncology and Neurology amongst a range of specialities. Since joining the board, Shubhang’s mission has been to provide quality and affordable healthcare to local as well as international patients from around the globe. His first major resolution as member of the board was to make it company wide policy to provide care and treatment to economically indisposed patients at nominal or complimentary basis, in particular to victims of unfortunate situations like crimes or accidents. Within the past year, he has taken up initiatives to vastly improve and modernise healthcare delivery in India. Under his leadership and initiative to make his hospitals sustainable and carbon neutral, Yashoda received the prestigious "Green and Clean Hospital Platinum Certificate" by Bureau Veritas from the United Kingdom in 2019, becoming only the third hospital in all of India to receive this accreditation. In addition, Yashoda also received the AHPI Healthcare Excellence Award 2020 in the Green hospital category. Yashoda was also honoured with the "Healthcare Leadership Award" citation during the 5th edition of Healthcare awards by ABP news in 2019 - one of India's largest News organisations. These awards and accreditations are a reflection of Shubhang’s mission to try and create a paradigm shift in global healthcare delivery wherein he feels there is an infinite scope of improvement. He considers it is his responsibility as a young entrepreneur to work towards reducing the suffering of his fellow human beings. Working towards this goal, Arora is currently in the process of building a 800 bedded "MediCity" in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad to fill in the vacuum of quality medical care in Asia. His dream is to create an international healthcare ecosystem that focuses on exceptional diagnostic and interventional medicine without neglecting preventative care and wellness to foster a healthy and happy global society.

Since the beginning of the novel Coronavirus - 19 pandemic, Arora has been working tirelessly to fight and mitigate the disease. Under his leadership, Yashoda is now conducting hundreds of Coronavirus tests daily in their hospitals and have dedicated separate wards, rooms, ICU’s and CCU’s for treating corona positive patients from all over north and east India with mild, moderate or severely symptomatic patients. This wing has its own diagnostic facility inclusive of X-Ray, Ultrasound, ECHO and CT Scan which completes the required management modalities. The wing is also functional with the availability of ventilators for critically ill patients. The hospital has an in-house Real Time RT-PCR COVID testing lab accredited by NABL and approved by IMCR. It is the only lab functional in Ghaziabad, Delhi – NCR.

Under the able guidance and mentorship of world-renowned respiratory specialists, the hospital is providing a complete range of available and recommended therapies which includes HCQs, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and the latest Convalescent Plasma Therapy. The team has been very successful in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients and discharging them back home safely.

