Monir Islam, Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam defied struggles to achieve success

The popular saying is, 'success doesn't come to you easy, you need to get to it'. Even then it's not going to be easy, because success comes with the baggage of fear, obstacles, pain and lots and lots of hard work. How many of us have felt the 'hunger' to make a difference, stand out and taste success for once, haven't we all? It's a looming urge that we all get too often all while stuck in a monotony of a 'comfort' that none of us wants to give up. It's not a bad thing, but this 'comfort zone' is the reason why we are missing out on something bigger that we are all capable of achieving.
The new-age, young entrepreneurs Monir Islam, Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam from the UK bootstrapped a revolutionary idea and turned it into a thriving, successful company called BE.
As young lads from a struggling middle-class family in London, all that Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan wanted in life was basic comfort. They wanted to make just enough money to make ends meet, live in a decent house and drive a nice car. When it finally came to a point where monthly paychecks covered their basic needs, it was only natural they felt content. But that was only a phase before they were again jumping from job to job, and realized that there was nothing comfortable about having to depend on another person to pay their bills. Besides, living in the fear of losing the job anytime.
The poor circumstances they faced back in the day led them to do what is necessary for creating a change not because they wanted to but because they had no other choice.
Monir Islam, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BE recalls, “I remember the day, when my brother Moyn invited me to an event full of successful people like doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and more. I was awestruck with the stories each of them shared about their journey to success. They were real people who overcame real struggles to reach a life filled with real comfort and happiness. That was the day I had the real hunger for success. I couldn't stop thinking about how to become that person who can inspire or even lead others to succeed.”
This hunger to succeed turned into a burning desire. The trio wanted to find their calling, make it their passion and make a difference in life.
Early on, at the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey, it was a brave new world for them. They knew that the chosen path was the right one because being an entrepreneur was nothing close to the comfort that they used to enjoy earlier. The harder it got, the stronger they became.
Moyn Islam, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BE says, “We tapped into our potential that we never knew existed within us. I'm a fair speaker, but I never knew I could use my ability to speak in front of a hundred people and turn it into something that would eventually help me become successful. ‘Persuasion is not a science, but an art’ – this is one of my all-time favorite quotes. Because it is true, and I have personally come to develop this art every day in my life. In the Network Marketing industry, only those who can speak can really survive. They say great communication begins with connection. But it goes the other way around too – to build connections, one needs to develop the skill of proper communication.”
There's nothing quite as intense as the moment of clarity when an individual suddenly sees what's really possible for them to succeed. This magical moment happened to Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan after their first success as distributors in the network marketing industry when they became one of the top 10 earners. It was exactly the moment they knew they did something right, and they wanted to keep that going alongside helping others reach their goals as well. That's when the idea for BE was born.
With the digital transformations overtaking the world, Monir, Moyn and Ehsaan have built multiple online platforms to empower people from all walks of life.
Ehsaan Islam, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of BE affirms, “My brothers and I are proud that we're playing a pivotal role in helping hundreds and thousands of people unleash their potential. Our company BE is all about digital innovations that harness the power of Artificial Intelligence, which not only allows people from all walks of life to succeed but also better their lives in general. With its revolutionary concept of 'Live & Learn', BE has created an ecosystem that revolves around unique e-learning, live streaming and travel platforms. With our hard-earned experience, we've put together a system for others to have a taste of success.”
It's true, "success is not just about what we have achieved; it's about what we can do to inspire others to achieve it too". The three brothers have made it their mission to serve the customer today with better technology and products which will allow them for a better tomorrow.
Entrepreneurs hold power to change the world for better, they continue their journey in network marketing for the love of it while their company BE is a game-changer in helping hundreds and thousands of people live their dream life.
Find BE on Instagram here:https://www.instagram.com/wearebeofficial_/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.