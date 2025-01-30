Presenting Health X conversations: Decoding tomorrow's health care, today!

In a significant step towards addressing the complex challenges facing modern health care, CNBC-TV18 and Optum have joined forces to launch Health X Conversations. This pioneering platform aims to foster impactful conversations and drive actionable solutions for creating a more flexible and progressive health care ecosystem. The initiative comes at a time when technological innovation and a growing awareness of the need for accessible, affordable, and quality outcomes-driven health care have taken centre stage.

The Health X Conversations, that entail a series of panel discussions, expert talks and campus engagements to inspire the health care leaders of tomorrow, was launched with a curtain raiser episode, featuring Uma Ratnam Krishnan, Managing Director, Optum India, in conversation with Mugdha Kalra, CNBC TV18. The in-depth conversation covered the need to address the triangle of cost, access, and quality and outcomes. Uma called out another universal truth - the relationship between a clinician and the patient is the most sacred thing in health care and the focus must be on enhancing this interaction so that the clinician can spend more time truly listening to the patient.

Other important points that were discussed include the role of technology and the need for the right talent to bring in transformative ideas that leverage technology to meet the rising demand for preventive care, personalized wellness, and better health care outcomes, in the interest of a healthier and more inclusive tomorrow.

Breaking Barriers to healthcare with technology and innovation

“Affordability is the key to access”, said Uma. Toward this goal, technology and innovation are helping advance value-based care by giving providers the tools and information they need to better coordinate care for patients and deliver better outcomes at a lower cost. Technology is helping people access the care they need when they need it, in high-quality, low-cost settings. And technology is helping improve price transparency with tools that help consumers save and optimize on everything from prescription drugs to surgical procedures.