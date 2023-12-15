Shankar Kularia: Visionary entrepreneur behind Padam Group's success story

Shankar Kularia (Managing Director of Padam Group of Companies)

Mr. Shankar Kularia, the managing director of Padam Group, has been in the Workplace interior fit-out industry for three decades. The man with the most creative and innovative vision, he started his journey from where settling a business doesn't seem possible for many! Mr. Kularia founded the Padam Group of Companies in 1992 under his father's vision, Shri Padamaramji Kularia.His vision was born in a remote village where transportation was equivalent to camel carts and foot journeys! But as popularly quoted by Mr. APJ Abdul Kalam, "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun." Mr. Kularia aimed to be the shining name of the interior industry. The determination gave birth to the company's foundation by Shri Padamaram Ji in 1970 in the nearest town, Nokha Bikaner, Rajasthan. Mr. Shankar Kularia was supported unwaveringly by his brothers, Mr. Kanaram Kularia and Mr. Dharam Kularia. The trio was determined to make it big in the workplace interior fit-out industry. Soon, the Kularia brothers were the talk of the workplace interior industry with their exceptional work, setting high standards for their quality of work. It was the turning point of the company's success, which made them keep adding feathers to their cap. Mr. Shankar Kularia soon became the face people looked for in the workplace interior industry. The quality of work he provided was unbeatable, which he still holds. Each project raised the expectations of their clients with his excellence and the salt of perfection in his work. He has set the benchmark for paying attention to meticulous details and providing his clients with results that are hard to believe! Mr. Shankar Kularia is also famous for delivering exceptional results and is known to complete projects before the deadlines. It makes his company stand out from the crowd. He always ensured he kept his clients satisfied and at bay from complaints.

This behavior has helped Padam Group of Companies gain its client's trust and strengthen the pool of potential clients. Padam Group’s hard work and dedication have helped the company to work with companies ranked as one of the ‘top 500 Fortune companies. It speaks the goal and vision of the company in the workplace interior industry with bold letters. The company has set an example of excellence, quality, and space with passion-driven people to achieve its goal correctly.