Successful Oracle Cloud ERP deployment and leadership enables a company to scale up

In today’s competitive market, businesses will have to keep disruptive innovations and business transformations at the core of their strategy. Enterprise Applications plays a pivotal role as it has brought a dynamic revolution in business processes or systems in this journey. An amalgam of strategic technology leadership and the right vision enable companies to achieve the breakthrough for delivering exemplary business performance. On the same notion, 10x Genomics utilizes technology to bring commendable progress in the arena of biotech.10x Genomics is one of the fastest-growing biotech companies of the decade, growing from a few million US dollar revenue in 2015 to over $250M in 2019, and has backed over 2000 scientific publications since the inception. The company is building tools for scientific discovery that reveal and address the true complexities of biology and disease. To have a single platform for the global rollout of their products & seamless experience to business users, 10x Genomics Inc. decided to implement Oracle Cloud ERP with bolt-on solutions like RF Smart and chose Trinamix as the implementation partner for the global roll out. Raja Dwibhashyam, Head of Productivity Engineering (PE) of 10x Genomics says, “ERP transition is a significant undertaking for any organization, it’s always a huge challenge as it impacts all parts of the organization and the business partners. I have seen some companies doing these implements for years but still struggle to make it right after significant delays. Specific to our Oracle Cloud ERP implementation, we have done this successfully during the middle of the company going public and remote working model due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Our ERP transition is a foundation and investment for the company’s future and will allow us to grow.” He further says, “As Head of Productivity Engineering, my objective is improving the productivity of the employees by automating business processes and increase the operational efficiencies across the organization using best of the breed business applications. There is no ERP project that goes smooth, but what makes an ERP project successful are aligning on the requirements upfront, stakeholder engagement, communications, change management, and last but not least, identifying the right implementation partner. ” He adds, “the success of an ERP project is measured by improved KPIs to serve the customers better and protecting the shareholders' value.” Scalability to meet the company’s hyper-growth, process automation, and controls are the key driving factors for 10x Genomics’ Tier1 ERP implementation Before this implementation, 10x Genomics dealt with scaling issues; with almost 10x growth as the name suggests, the organization was expanding into many new areas and was building a vast customer base. With such growth, current legacy systems could not keep up with increasing data volume and business complexity. Trinamix's pertinent team provided SaaS-based Oracle cloud products. Not only did the Trinamix team successfully use Oracle manufacturing cloud to implement process capability, but also achieved remarkable milestones of seamless integration with all of their surrounding systems showing pure cloud to cloud collaboration. “We have increasingly seen Oracle Solutions be a platform of choice for many leading businesses across the industry verticals. Being an Oracle platinum partner and having deep expertise in Oracle ERP & SCM, we love to take on challenges that lead to measurable business returns. 10X was such a great example that challenged us in many different ways, including the Remote working model during the pandemic.” – Says Amit Sharma, CEO Trinamix. With zero downtime during the transition from legacy systems to Oracle cloud and on the achievement of the transformation goal of the global rollout of the products, 10x Genomics is a delighted client for Trinamix. Let’s now take a deeper look into another successful venture, Trinamix.Trinamix was founded by the trio- Amit Sharma, Molly Chakraborty, and Sandeep Goyal. This small startup has achieved a significant milestone in this journey, and now it is the number one Oracle implementation partner for SCM implementation. In a short span of 10 years, Trinamix has implemented various Oracle modules for famous companies like Facebook, Cisco, Toshiba, AT&T, Juniper, Shaw, TaylorMade Golf, GE Power, and much more respected logos across multiple industry domains such as High-tech and Semiconductor, Retail, Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Packaged Goods, Social Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Life Sciences and medical devices. Trinamix leveraged its dynamic model in consultancy, enabling a seamless and personalized experience for customers facilitating scalability and flexibility to meet the client’s needs in a timely and cost-effective way. It is better positioned not only to explore options but also to disrupt other industries to achieve shared goals and deliver tangible business results.