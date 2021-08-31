Sukhraj Nahar: Beautifying Mumbai's skyline

It is the dream of every Mumbaikar to make it big in the city. One of the first goals of anyone brought up here or who come here is to own their own home. One such person with big dreams who was able to realise them and who is making them come true for many is Sukhraj Nahar, Founder and CMD of Nahar Group.Hailing from the village of Bhinmal in Rajasthan, Sukhraj came to the city in 1973 when he was just 16 years old. His trial with finding a place to stay and the difficulties which ensued cemented the privilege and aspirations of being a homeowner in his life. His dream confronted reality, and he burned the midnight oil to help others become proud homeowners at a time when getting an address of your own was a privilege in Mumbai. Going above and beyond most realty offerings in the city, where the homes are just square spaces built to house you for the night, Sukhraj, through his venture Nahar Group, decided to offer not homes but a liveable space for those desiring an improved living lifestyle in the city of dreams.Sukhraj’s avant-garde and visionary approach to the then ubiquitous cinder block realty landscape proved to be a gamechanger. His early years of struggle with finding a place to stay made him realise the importance of having a place to call one’s own. He made it the group’s motto that the homes they build be people’s forever homes, which they would be happy to come home to after hustling in the city that never sleeps. Sukhraj’s vision to provide a quality living experience for all led him to make major land acquisitions under his group as early as the 1980s. “On these vast tracts of neglected land, we have developed towers after towers, in phases, to accommodate increasing demand, and we will continue to add developments in Chandivali, Mumbai, in the near future,” says Sukhraj.The journey began with the group’s flagship project Nahar’s Amrit Shakti in Chandivali, a then up-and-coming residential neighbourhood located in Andheri East, close to Powai hills. His vision led him to develop Mumbai’s first integrated township project in Chandivali. Today, the project has grown into a 40+ tower strong township, spread over 125 acres of lush green landscape, and home to 4,000+ families. Residents of Nahar’s Amrit Shakti have the luxury to enjoy access to a world-class approx. 50,000 sq ft leisure and sports clubhouse—Nahar’s Nectarfield. Other benefits residents are privy to include the project’s own medical centre, business centre, Cambridge-affiliated international school and a Jain temple. The township also has a large vehicle-free podium garden; multiple kids play areas; sculpture, mural and Buddha gardens; along with an open gym.Since its inception, Nahar Group has gone on to develop over 20 million square feet of prime residential and commercial real estate in Santacruz, Bandra, Worli, Parel, Mulund and Ambernath, among others. The group also made its foray into the real estate sectors in Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai, finally moving on to the founder’s home state of Rajasthan.The group now plans to be a dominant player in the national real estate landscape of India. It has already completed a high-end and premium luxury project located at Adyar in Chennai called Tower of Adyar, offering luxurious 4 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments. The group's new project offering, ‘Convenient Homes,’ is a completely new concept in Mumbai’s real estate market that offers the convenience of space, location and cost. The new project at Nahar’s Amrit Shakti, called ‘Amaryllis Towers and Plaza,’ offers 1, 2 & 3 BHK apartments for a lifestyle that has it all.Always a step ahead of the market, under Sukhraj’s leadership, Nahar Group recognised customers’ needs to have a home integrated with expansive green and open spaces even before the pandemic forced everyone to spend extended periods of their time indoors at home. The group is working on providing spaces in safer and eco-friendly locales, within secure and gated communities and ready social and civic infrastructure. It is working on providing intelligently designed homes using sustainable infrastructure in keeping with their commitment to safeguarding the environment and offering a holistic living among nature. The sustainable environment created at Nahar’s Amrit Shakti township includes irrigation systems, rainwater harvesting and an organic waste plant having a daily compost generation capacity of 200 kg. Its garden space is also home to exotic flowers and plants and flowing streams. The group’s upcoming projects strive to maximise the health quotient at their properties by adding more green and open spaces and access to sporting amenities.Sukhraj also credits his success due to the changing government attitude towards the realty space over last few decades, also citing the recent introduction of GST and RERA, along with other State and Central Government support. He states that the implementation of GST and RERA has been instrumental in pushing unreliable developers out of the sector. “With these regulations, the industry is going back on the road to recovery, benefitting both the customer and industry at large. Another booster came from the Central Government on setting up Rs.25,000 crore alternative investment fund as a revival package for stalled projects,” says Sukhraj Nahar.A philanthropist at heart, Sukhraj set up the SB Nahar Foundation and Trust. “Even today, my guiding inspiration comes from my early days when I had no roof over my head. And I set out on a mission. It's still alive. I was fortunate to achieve what I set out to do, and as a gesture of gratitude to the society which has given me so much abundance, I desire to share it with the community. I build homes for them. The joy is immeasurable,” says Sukhraj. The group also set up an 82-bed state-of-the-art mini multispecialty Nahar Hospital in Sukhraj’s hometown, which supports nearby rural villages. Strongly believing in everyone’s right to education, the group runs six primary schools in rural Rajasthan. A strong believer in the promising future of the next-gen—through manifesting the right principles, right values and ethics to pursue their ambition worldwide—Sukhraj Nahar established The Nahar International School for crafting achievers of tomorrow.Sukhraj took it personally upon himself to help stranded labourers and migrants working at the group’s Chandivali township project site during the lockdown. Nahar Group made provisions for meal and stay at the site for migrant workers helping them to stay back during the Government of India-imposed stringent 3–4 months lockdown in 2020. The group also distributed food packets per person daily to the needy and poor in and around Chandivali during this period. Following the availability of vaccines in 2021, the group was quick to vaccinate its entire construction workforce of over 300 in efforts to safeguard their health on a priority.Other trusts and institutions founded by Sukhraj include the Shantidevi Babulal Nahar Charitable Trust, the Sukhraj Babulal Nahar Charitable Hospital & Research Centre and the Sukhraj Babulal Charitable Trust. Sukhraj has also been instrumental in helping build prominent Jain temples in Mumbai and Rajasthan. In recognition of his contributions to society at large, the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) has made him the Vice Chairman of Mumbai Zone.Sukhraj Nahar was recognised as India’s Most Admired Business Leader by White Page International. His significant support and help to charitable works earned him the ‘Oneness of Mahavir’ and ‘Mahatma’ Award by The Times of India. His contributions to the realty sector earned him the Achiever Award by HDFC Realty. Sukhraj also received a special citation from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for his help in the aftermaths of the floods in Mumbai in July 2005.Nahar Group identifies itself with the words “Experience” and “Excellence.” Sukhraj Nahar has ensured that the group is sensitive to consumers' needs and aspirations and gives them their value for money, a factor that has earned the group the trust and goodwill of their customers and the reason for their sky-high growth.