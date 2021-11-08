The Billion Dollar Business Advisor





Under the leadership of the visionary founder, Mr.Arunavaa D Bajpayi, EconStra has become the most trustworthy name among the Indian Richest business community for the last eleven years. Forbes Magazine has a conversation with Mr.Bajpayi to know he adds value to the business. EconStra's simplified EXPAND formula is an effective tool for Indian companies. The framework is a proper blend of Western and Indian "desi" strategies, a must-have for growing every Indian business.Unlike wealth advisors, EconStra plays a different role. EconStra does not advise on financial assets like company shares, bonds, etc. instead, EconStra help build any business from scratch or grow if there is an existing business."Our primary concern is to advise our clients to start a new business independently or with the help of their family members. We discuss with our clients and understand their mental inclination, personality, efficiency, and other essential matters. In many cases, we advise them to begin start-ups or different suitable types of investment. From our experience, we consider this approach is desirable for many young people in business."Says Mr.Bajpayi.A considerable number of Bollywood celebrities are EconStra's clients. "We have seen that these celebrities and the well-known cricketers are very much interested in maintaining their fame. And also, most of the time, they are risk-averse than a businessman". So we need a different approach for this section of the entrepreneurs.Mr.Bajpayi also added that "There are many Strategy consulting firms, but those big firms generally specialize in corporate-level advisory and are not interested in involving personalized business strategies. In our case, we talk at an individual level. Single persons or a small group of entrepreneurs who like to start new businesses should come to us, and we are confident to satisfy them."EconStra is also helping the second-generation wealthy business community; this section has mainly highly educated from the top USA, UK, or Europe's top universities. When these young people come back to India, they try to apply too many western business structures or frameworks in India. But "Jugaad" is still an unavoidable "strategy." Like jugaad; there are many "desi" strategies if you want to do business here.EconStra is also helping many funded and non-funded start-ups for the last seven years now. We regularly get inquiries from traditional start-ups. We work with many clients whose activities are in the domain of conventional start-ups. We also have many small-town successful businessmen as our clients.EconStra has a unique trademark framework created by our team. We call it the theory of business Expansion in short EXPAND. The EXPAND is a simple six steps process we call BMS and ODS. Please note that a business strategy changes drastically with the industry. The need for marketing and branding would be less in the OEM manufacturing plant, but the sales and operations will prioritize. In the case of an FMCG, marketing and branding are of paramount importance. We use a point system for each industry. From 1 to 10, we check which segment gets what point and realign the element with the industry requirement. And a strategy is prepared to collaborate with different components to guarantee a successful strategy. Each of the factors under the stated theory are developed, simplified, and used by EconStra successfully.The business strategy helps you set the company vision, mission, industry trends, and competition and overcome plan. It will help you attain more market share, business expansion strategy, and various other aspects.Does this aspect answer the questions like how much you should invest in outdoor marketing? Which marketing is innovative and cost-friendly that creates the most impact? The marketing mix, how to create a memorable brand? How to use digital media strategically?All selling-related questions are answered, from how to perform the sales to the attitude you need for selling, advanced selling rules, closing strategy, handling a customer, repeated sale, and creating a sale process.BMS helps ensure business growth in the long term.ODS aspect coveredAchieving the organization structure and process automation is the primary goal. The reporting system and team-building play a crucial role in this segment.This head covers the process of digitalization to uplifting a business and implementing various software or making customized software to track and the optimum utilization of the digital wealth.Who will be second in command tenure down the line if the business is a family or a non-family run business?