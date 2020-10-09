The coach for business success

The status and role of women in society today may have undergone a sea change; however, many areas, including that of entrepreneurship, have yet to change. And so, any woman making her mark in this competitive business arena is always a welcome and exciting change. One such leader is Rohini Mundra. Hailing from an Indian Marwadi family, Rohini has crossed many hurdles to emerge as a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, TEDx speaker and business and life coach. In conversation with us, the young achiever talks about life, work and her journey as an influencer to guide our readers seeking to live an extraordinary life. “The journey I took was never for fame, money or recognition. I wanted it to be a journey of overcoming fears that we as human beings create for ourselves in our minds. When younger, I always saw my father go out of his way and help people. His generosity knew no bounds. He was open-hearted, and if someone needed his help, he was always right there for them,” says Rohini. It was this trait of his that would shape her life and inspire her to choose a path of reaching out to millions, helping them. “When I started out, I was baffled by how skeptical people were when I told them that they could live life on their own terms. Everyone wanted good, but no one believed in good. Everyone wanted success, but no one wanted to go through the grind, and the most disconcerting part was that majority of them didn’t believe that they were destined for greatness,” says Rohini. After getting fired from an MNC, she pursued her entrepreneurial dream and had bootstrapped her first venture by the young age of 25. By age 28, she had kickstarted her second venture, and was on her way to her third venture. Since then, she has invested in 4 more companies. Today, she is India’s most sought-after business and life coach, having worked with many CEOs, millionaires and celebrities, transforming the lives of over a 1,00,000 people! Rohini’s mission is to help people find their true purpose, overcome their limitations and live an XtraOrdinary life. “I remember the time I got fired from my job. Most people would have attached a stigma of not being good enough to themselves after an incident like this. However, I was relieved. The reason I couldn’t do well was because my job didn’t remotely align with my real-world interests. It didn’t tickle my creative bone or challenge me or help me learn and grow. Over the years, I have seen that most people are unhappy because they lack the space to unleash what is deep within. They take up jobs that they dread and stay in relationships that don’t excite them as they don’t believe in the possibilities of something better”. I had an upswing in my life when I paused and decided to explore who I was and what is it that I wanted. A similar path that I get my clients to take when I coach them as these form the bedrock for other things in their life like career, money and relationships. “Yes, you have to fail to be successful “ she added and “I have failed over and over again because success only comes to those who accept their failures and still dare to attempt.” Expecting the world to believe in you while you are failing is not realistic nor is it a reason to give up on your dreams. When you shine, which you will, the world will bask in your glory.

What’s important for Rohini, despite her setbacks and challenges, is a mission and a goal – helping people find their true purpose, overcome their limitations and live an XtraOrdinary life. She doesn't just guide and cheerlead them through the highs, but also through the challenges. She is not your everyday coach but one who could easily awe you with her enthusiasm, infectious personality and zest for life! She believes that people are living their own limitations that is set in their own minds and that is the biggest reason why they aren’t growing at the speed they desire. Rohini Mundra is known for many things. She has coached people across the globe from the super-rich to super-talented, from CEOs to startup entrepreneurs, from Fortune 500 companies to students and stay-at-home mums. Her journey from earning her first 2000 rupees at the age of 13 to going on to become one of the leading woman entrepreneurs in the country at such a young age is phenomenal! When asked if she knew she would achieve so much at such a young age, she states, “I’ve always had the drive, or I wouldn’t survive. What started off as a hunger to find my purpose soon turned into passion to help people. My mother has been the greatest force for me to be who I am. I have learnt what strength is from her. Her drive to do good by people against all odds has inspired me to understand what we, as human beings, are capable of.” The objective of her coaching is to break people’s mental barriers so that they can emerge as powerful beings and achieve their greatest dreams". Rohini says “Dreams are the only reason why we live and you have the power to turn those into reality.” “There is always a part of you waiting to be found, to conquer the world!” On her bestselling book “The 1% Club – 7 Hacks to an XtraOrdinary Life”, she states “This book is for every believer and non-believer. There is science to everything around us, and this book is pure science. It has 7 scientific experiments that help you achieve growth, financial freedom, and abundance. What’s more, profits from her book go towards “The Rohini Mundra Foundation”, which supports old parents who have been abandoned by their kids. Finally, it is Rohini’s genuine care for her clients that has helped millions rewrite their story. A guru can help untangle the spaghetti in your brain so that you get total clarity, belief and accountability that is needed to find your true purpose and live your happiest and healthiest life. It is with the same spirit that Rohini shines light on diﬀerent areas of your life and wades into the mud right alongside you to help you get unstuck and become the best version of you. Her genuine care and authenticity for her clients has helped millions of people rewrite their story. Whether you are looking for answers about your life, your business, your potential or want to get back on track following several derails; attending her live seminars, corporate keynotes or connecting with her online is all it would take to get you started on a journey of abundance. In her words: “You deserve every single thing life has to oﬀer you, so let’s write a Brand New story that you are destined to!” You can read more about her on her website www.rohinimundra.com or reach out to her at rohinimundra@rohinimundra.com