The future of customer experience: Leveraging the right technology for customer satisfaction

On the backdrop of a rapidly transforming customer experience (CX) landscape, Freshworks Tech Shorts, in collaboration with Forbes India, organized a panel discussion titled 'The New CX', to delve into how enterprises can leverage various technologies to meet rising expectations.The discussion featured prominent experts from various industries, including Thirunavukkarsu R, COO of Kinara Capital; Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn; Mukesh Chalihia, Head of Operations at Indiabulls Housing Finance; and Ambika Sultania, Business Head for CX & CRM in India and SAARC at Freshworks, who shared their insights on various CX strategies and generative AI capabilities that companies can use to grow customer value and emerge successful in a turbulent economy.With the rapid evolution in customer expectations, particularly in the post-pandemic era, Thirunavukkarsu R observed, “According to a survey that we conducted at Kinara Capital, 96% of our customers have access to smartphones. The use of smart phones translates into digital adoption and the use of UPI, etc. At the same time, customers now expect services immediately and at their doorstep. This, coupled with the stiff competition, makes excellent service a necessity for customer retention.” He also noted that automation and technology has reduced the TAT for providing loans at his enterprise, from 7 days to 48 hours.Also hailing from the financing space, Mukesh Chalihia explained, “While we do automate some parts of our processes, we see the need for a personal touch in others.” He described how different customer segments require varying levels of automation. Salaried customers benefit from higher automation due to structured information, while those with business income necessitate some human intervention to assess their cash flows before underwriting. Post-disbursement tasks like generating statements, repayment schedules, and certificates can be automated using technology, including generative AI. However, for certain interactions, like foreclosures, customers prefer in-person branch visits. This mix of automation and personal touch enhances customer experience. Endorsing Thirunavukkarsu's views, Chalihia went on to highlight the advantages of online payments for CX and compliance.Towards tracking the success of CX initiatives and choosing measuring metrics, Anand Narayanan shared that Simplilearn bases its metrics on what customers want from it. “Our two top metrics are: one, how many and what percentage of people actually completed the program and secondly, what percentage of those people then actually made a career transition,” he said, adding that, Simplilearn distils these metrics down further to five levels. He revealed that while his organisation uses automation for support functions, core learning experience are based on a blend of deep tech and human intervention.As a representative of Freshworks Tech, a tech enablement agent which supports enterprises in their digital journeys, Ambika Sultania said, “Not just limiting ourselves to Edtech or Fintech, generative AI is definitely making the headlines for all the right reasons.” She highlighted how the use of generative AI can make interactions feel more human, ultimately leading to more effective resolutions and improved agent productivity. Gen-AI streamlines the context for agents, providing them with a comprehensive view of the customer's history and issues, resulting in quicker query resolution.Freshworks has been at the forefront of aiding businesses in automating repetitive tasks and implementing Gen-AI to provide more value to their customers. This approach not only enhances the customer experience but also empowers leadership to make more informed decisions through data analysis.A consensus emerged that the infusion of automation, technology, and generative AI is transforming CX and enabling companies to excel in an ever-changing economic landscape. These innovations not only drive customer satisfaction and enhance customer loyalty and retention but also deliver efficiency and productivity for businesses in the digital age.