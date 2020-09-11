The tastes of spiritual springs of Bhutan, bottled with care at Bodh

Water, the nectar of life! They say we must drink at least two litres of water a day to live well. The difference and the importance of this essential drink has brought to us ‘Bodh Bhutan’.

it's family business interests in Bhutan in real estate and affiliations with the biggest corporations in the airline and hospitality industry. And a passion to bring premium quality water by accessing the pristine natural springs of Bhutan and create awareness about the enriching Spring Waters from the Himalayan Glaciers of Bhutan, Lakshitaa Khanna, the First lady Water Sommelier of India with Panav Khanna a budding entrepreneur came across various sources upon her trekking excursions within the Royal Kingdom of Bhutan which ignited their vision to introduce the free flowing waters from the onlyBhutan creates its own niche by introducing the gift of nature bottled at source untouched by civilization. Our Human body is made up of approximately 60% water and daily replenishment is necessary for survival. We want the general consumer to gather a better understanding of the waters they choose to hydrate themselves with by rationally choosing a fine water over purified water.I have educated myself in understanding the deep characteristics and minerality of the waters to bring that experience to Bodh. And with my knowledge of water and Keshav & Panav’s understanding of the business world, together we bring a millennial outlook and approach by amalgamating the traditional values and essence of Bhutan with the contemporary holistic perspective which reflects in the packaging and marketing strategy.As second-generation entrepreneurs, the easy option is always to continue. We feel strongly about learning from our parents, leveraging their native diversities with our entrepreneurial spirits into launching Bodh waters and also strongly focus on expanding and optimizing our E-commerce platform by the name of Balmedor which curates and manufactures lifestyle products. Despite Bhutan being a land locked country tucked in the remote Himalayas, we are very passionate and extremely hands-on with the operations, marketing and constant road map development for expansions into new markets.Keshav Jolly, a new generation investor and entrepreneur with a portfolio in real estate and education share a similar vision for Bodh, became an integral part of the Bodh team by bringing his expertise in establishing distribution channels and optimizing business operations.As a startup Bodh Waters is gradually creating brand awareness by educating the customers of terroir and the experience that comes with hydrating with a fine water. Bodh is looking to optimize its plant capacity of 48Lakh bottles per annum with 20% year on year growth by introducing various another SKU’s to its product range.As nutritional awareness is vastly generated around the globe upon the quality of waters being consumed from various sources and processes, it created an unavoidable window for us to bring our passion for premium waters to life by introducing the world to natural Bodh waters. We look to optimize our resources by catering to the nutritional conscious market at the right price point. We are gradually rationalizing a tailored distribution channel by placing our product in the optimum segment in specialized stores with our comprehensive sales force who also educates HORECA on the benefits of consuming a premium water like Bodh.Due to urbanization, many sources around the globe risk a high chance of contamination. The kingdom of Bhutan also known as the last Shangri-La with a low density of population constitutionally promises that 60% of the land shall be maintained as a forest at all times, which ensures that our source in the upper reaches - the Paro district will possess the goodness in every drop bottled at source. We at Bodh, with an extreme passion for fine waters look forward to bringing wellness as they experience the land of mother nature all around the world.