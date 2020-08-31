This generation's Holy Grail of African community Hiruy Amanuel

Technology plays a significant role in the current generation. Almost everybody depends on the advancements developed over the past years. Whether it is software or hardware, people always rely on it. Regardless of the market price, a part of the population will always support it. Hence, technology is one of the best investments both, for the consumer and the entrepreneurs.
Like other continent, Africa has been competing for such a long time, trying to enhance and innovate the technology sector on the continent. Its people have always had innate talents for the type of refinement needed. However, personalities of great enthusiasm and potential in technology often move abroad for better opportunities.
Hiruy Amanuel, a committed philanthropist of this generation, Silicon Valley's entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has recently joined the ETM Software Team, which is considered as one of the leading software firms in East Africa. After the company had introduced its name in the Ethiopian market, it started opening a new venture while providing room for innovation and expansion of its offered services.
The company has been impressed with Hiruy Amanuel's impact on his investments and other business-related achievements. ETM Software partnered with him as its new strategic advisor for such reasons. His exceptional views and strategies set up a bridge to reach a world-class quality.
In 2013, founded an investment firm, A.J Ventures, along with his colleague, Allison Littlefield. The firm then completed its first successful investment in Meta in 2015, a technology company that eventually created a huge impact on developing a substantial product in the augmented reality space. After the said venture, he began investing in the area of pre-owned luxury cars and had successfully built his own brokerage firm within eight months. His reputation established trust in the IT sector and the business industry.
Mr. Hiruy Amanuel's vision is to provide opportunities in East Africa through capacity building. For him, it is not the potential that the African community lacks but proper execution and integration of skill sets and core competencies.
While battling with an above-average unemployment rate and an unstable economy, the notable investor positively roots for Africa as a whole. He understands and recognizes the needs and capacities of the whole continent that is why he created a way to fund the thriving business discoveries and surging IT-related ideas. He believes that Ethiopia and all other countries of the continent can wow the world not just in fictional stories and movies but also in the real world.
People like Hiruy Amanuel are the ones that the world needs. He became the stimulus for every growing talent. Enabling each other in promoting betterment is a win-win situation. There are lots of small, talented, and undiscovered people, developments, and ideas out there and they all deserve to be discovered by the entire realm. New ventures cannot be put in reality without these great, creative minds.
