Value investor and Warren Buffet admirer: Manish Goyal

A well-recognized face in the stock market, Manish Goyal, a young trader who started giving multibagger investment advice to redefine investing. He says, “Just one Multibagger Stock is enough to change the entire gameplay in the stock market.” Stock marketing was considered to be a gamble and investing in stocks was not a child play but Mr. Goyal has made it big in the world of investment with his in-depth knowledge and expertise in identifying multibagger using fundamental analysis tools and unique strategy.

A 2005 qualified & rank holder, Goyal was a chartered accountant and served as a finance manager in an MNC for 4 years before choosing stock market investing. To nurture his passion for investing, he became a full-time investor and also started giving investment advice on undervalued stocks.

Mr Goyal runs an advisory service where he identifies undervalued multibagger stocks using his fundamental analysis technique. An active social media user, Manish also shares his ideas on Facebook. He posts blogs and gives multibagger advice on https://www.multibaggershares.com/past-performance/

In his interview to Forbes India, Mr Goyal talks about some sound investment principles, which you can follow in your life to do good in stock investment. He also shares his journey to becoming a well-known multibagger expert and how he approaches a stock with a multibagger mindset.

Q) Can You Give us a Little Brief About Yourself?

I have always been interested in the stock market ever since I have enrolled in C.A. Though I started investing since 2002 and have come across many bulls and bears cycles since then. It was my strategy and fundamental technique that I found some undervalued small & mid-cap stocks at my early stage in the market.

I regenerated my habit of reading too early in my life and I started spending my whole day reading history, finance, investing, etc. I usually read Warren Buffet and other leading investors that helped me a lot in developing an understanding through the streets of the stock market.

Reading through various subjects helped me a lot and had the biggest impact on my investing and I completely agree with Nial Fuller’s view that “To master the art of reading price, action, you must study, practice and ready more and more about the company consistently”.

I think, reading the stock market is the secret of getting success in every business. It not only sharpens your mind but also helps you develop and think from different perspectives.

I started investing in fundamental analysis because my aim was to make wealth, which can be only made through long-term value investment in small and mid-cap stocks. However, Intraday traders cannot take this route.

Q) When Did You Start Multibagger Investing and What Was Your First Bet?

I remember a blurry vision of the first multibagger bet that I have ever made. It was 40 bagger stocks like Chaman Lal Setia, which helped us beat millions of Intraday traders, FIIS, and MFs. I merge my in-depth financial knowledge and industry-expertise (as a finance manager) to gather information about the stock. It has multiplied 40 times since then

Fundamental analysis is perhaps the most essential part of investing that a trader can use to improve his trading skills & performance to grow in the market. It needs constant follow up and research skills.

Q) If your fundamental strategy enables you to look at the prices once a week, how do you spend the rest of the week?

Yeah, I think time management is the most essential aspect of every business that everyone should learn. Though I look at the stocks once a week, and I spend most of my time reading books and studying the market. I look for market trends and fluctuations across various business verticals. I usually read about technology trends that are responsible for the fluctuation in the stock market.

Q) Anything that you would like to share with someone who has the same dream and want to follow your footsteps to become a trader?

I think a person should learn from his previous mistakes. Instead of overlooking the wrong decisions, he must review them and find the loophole that resisted him from achieving success.

There are plenty of free trading resources online. Google, Facebook, and Linkedin are great channels where a lot of professional traders share their ideas and are willing to help seekers. Also, the books can answer anything and there are thousands of books on trading that one must read before entering the stock market. In the initial days of my firm Multibagger Securities & Research Advisory, I helped many traders on Facebook and my website with the little knowledge that I had. And I think reading is what can only make a person successful in any business, so whatever your goals are, you must read and learn continuously.

