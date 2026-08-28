Lenders to Subhash Chandra face a 99.97% haircut. That’s not unusual

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a plan letting Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra pay creditors Rs 6.25 crore against Rs 22,006 crore in admitted claims. This means a 99.97 percent haircut for lenders. While that seems high, in personal guarantee cases such as Chandra’s, a 99 percent haircut is the norm.
Since December 2019, when the law allowing creditors to chase personal guarantors of company loans came into force, 5,186 such cases have been filed, shows the latest quarterly data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The data is till June 30, 2026.
Just 64 have ended with a repayment plan. And across these cases, creditors have recovered a combined Rs 234.56 crore, which is around 1 percent of their admitted claims.
What is the Chandra Case
The insolvency case against Subhash Chandra began in 2022 when Sammaan Capital, then known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, initiated proceedings against him under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
The proceedings were brought against him as a personal guarantor for loans taken by several companies linked to the Essel Group.
Chandra has challenged the headline figure of Rs 22,006 crore and the resulting claim of a 99 percent haircut.
He has said he did not personally borrow Rs 22,006 crore and that his role was limited to providing personal guarantees for corporate borrowings. He has said lenders that opposed the repayment plan had filed claims totalling about Rs 3,992 crore, of which roughly Rs 620 crore has since been settled.
HDFC Bank, meanwhile, has said it plans to challenge the NCLT’s approval of the plan, while LIC Housing Finance is also reportedly preparing to contest the ruling.
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