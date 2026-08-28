Lenders to Subhash Chandra face a 99.97% haircut. That’s not unusual

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a plan letting Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra pay creditors Rs 6.25 crore against Rs 22,006 crore in admitted claims. This means a 99.97 percent haircut for lenders. While that seems high, in personal guarantee cases such as Chandra’s, a 99 percent haircut is the norm.

Since December 2019, when the law allowing creditors to chase personal guarantors of company loans came into force, 5,186 such cases have been filed, shows the latest quarterly data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The data is till June 30, 2026.

Just 64 have ended with a repayment plan. And across these cases, creditors have recovered a combined Rs 234.56 crore, which is around 1 percent of their admitted claims.

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