Indian exchanges eye Web3 amid market dry spell

While trading volumes are down by 50 percent across Indian crypto exchanges since the imposition of 1 percent TDS on July 1, many top executives from CoinDCX, WazirX, and CoinSwitch have made a shift towards the exploration of Web3.



Centralised crypto exchanges have custody of your crypto assets. Web3 is the new iteration of the web where all individuals will have control over their data rather than tech corporations. The shift from centralisation to decentralisation, especially in the Web3 foray, is being seen as a new phase in the Indian crypto sector.

The development comes amid a continued market downturn and a decline in trading volumes across Indian exchanges. CoinSwitch Kuber’s chief financial officer Sarmad Nazki, chief business officer Sharad Nair, and head of new initiatives Krishna Hedge resigned from their post last week to go ahead with their plans to launch a Web3 startup.





Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, commented on the move saying, “Web3 offers India a never-before opportunity to be the torchbearers of technology, and realising this vision would require the combined efforts of the smartest minds and startups in the country. I’m happy to see Sharan, Sarmad, and Krishna spread out and continue to build toward this future.”





Web3 is garnering much interest from across the globe as the next and more decentralised version of the internet as we are used to seeing it. Sharat Chandra, a blockchain evangelist, avered on the role of crypto exchanges in the Web3 era of the internet, “Crypto exchanges will act as a gateway for any decentralised apps, which will be built on Web3. For instance, say any gaming platform built on Web3 will need monetisation, and this is possible by connecting it through a crypto exchange.”





Another well-known crypto exchange WazirX has already initiated two Web3-focused startups. Sidharth Menon, the co-founder of WazirX, had recently collaborated with Pune-based SuperGaming to launch a Web3 game ecosystem marketplace Tegro. The gaming marketplace will cater to players, institutional investors, and traders and help them trade and play with these assets.





Menon believes that crypto exchanges will play a crucial role in the Web3 ecosystem, “When you look at it from this perspective: there are a lot of things that need to be built in terms of infrastructure for web3—the Lego blocks if you will. One part of this journey of building for Web3 was the exchange. Now it’s about taking those learnings and building for consumers and gamers. Crypto can’t just be speculative; it needs to add utility.”





Rajgopal Menon, VP at WazirX, said, “As people grow more familiar with crypto exchanges, they discover use cases with the crypto and move on to the Web3 ecosystems. I think what the founders are doing is that they are always one step ahead of the users.” WazirX’s other Web3 venture is its blockchain Shardeum, which will compete with the likes of Ethereum and Solana. Nischal Shetty, WazirX’s CEO, talked about the need to build Shardeum, which will be the first L-1 scaling protocol being built in India.





He said, “The reason behind building WazirX was to make crypto accessible to everyone in India. Over time, we’ve witnessed the crypto industry evolves into something more with new, emerging use cases like NFTs, DeFi, metaverse and more. For Web3 to reach mass adoption, we need to solve the current scalability issues, and this is why I decided to build Shardeum, a highly scalable blockchain that is truly decentralised.”





CoinDCX has also launched its Web3-focused fund for early-stage startups and blockchain projects, CoinDCX Ventures. Over the next year, the exchange has plans to invest Rs 100 crore in startups.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash