Bitcoin's daily transactions soar to new all-time high





The days following the recent Bitcoin halving event revealed a surge in trading activity across the network. While the halving itself generated significant attention and interest in Bitcoin, the spike in trading volume appears to be driven by other factors.



Just three days following the halving on April 20, 2024, the number of daily Bitcoin transactions reached a new all-time high of 926,842. Interestingly, this record-breaking milestone was achieved on the same day that saw the launch of Bitcoin Runes- a new protocol enabling the issuance of fungible tokens on the Bitcoin network. With more than 2.38 million bitcoin transactions, Rune-based transactions now account for a majority of 68% of all Bitcoin activity on the blockchain.



Runes is designed to be a more efficient and user-friendly alternative to existing token standards like BRC-20, addressing issues like network congestion and UTXO proliferation. The surge in transactions has sparked discussions about the sustainability of Runes for Bitcoin miners. While Runes presents a revenue opportunity through transaction fees, their impact on traditional Bitcoin transaction costs is still uncertain.



The initial excitement around the Runes token standard appears to have waned rapidly. Bitcoin transactions involving Runes have decreased to 104,800 in the last 24 hours, representing 26 percent of the overall transaction volume.



The decline in Runes transactions on April 24, dropping by half from the previous day, adds to the uncertainty surrounding the protocol's long-term viability. Experts hold differing views on whether Runes can establish a reliable revenue stream for miners going forward.



Amidst the debate, the new Bitcoin transaction record showcases the network's growth and adaptability. The introduction of Runes reflects Bitcoin's evolution as it navigates the balance between its fundamental purpose and the possibilities of tokenisation.



The surge in Bitcoin transactions, fueled by the Runes protocol, presents a compelling test case. Can Bitcoin effectively integrate tokenisation without compromising its core function as a fast, peer-to-peer payment system? The outcome of this dynamic will have far-reaching implications for Bitcoin's future usability and scalability, ultimately impacting the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.



As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $63,711, with a price resistance forming around $64,500. Interestingly, a Bitcoin bull flag pattern has just emerged, hinting at the possibility of an imminent uptrend.



Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist.

Twitter: @bhardwajshash

