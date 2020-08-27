Blood pressure and Diabetes control during COVID-19: Importance of Lifestyle and Stress relieving

<br />

Stress is a part and parcel of our modern, fast-paced lives. Several diseases can be caused or worsened by stress and diabetes is also one of the important ones. The current COVID-19 has affected our lives in multiple ways. The fear of catching COVID-19, lost jobs, reduced social connect, increased household burden, parenting concerns, home schooling and work, etc. all have been contributing considerably to the daily stress levels. This stress can have a huge impact on your diabetes care via multiple factors such as raising blood sugar levels, increasing body fat, increased blood pressure, disturbed sleep, etc. But the reins are in your hands and there is a lot you can do to combat stress and keep high blood sugar levels in check.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common lifestyle disorder, but often it isn’t seen as the culprit until a serious medical problem appears. It is a dangerous disease in its own right, however, with multiple complications. It can permanently damage the eyes, lungs, heart, or kidneys. But, the good news is that like most of the lifestyle disorders, hypertension is preventable and even reversible to some extent. In fact, at times no medication is then required at all, provided the changes are adopted before the rise in blood pressure becomes irreversible.

A number of daily practices ranging from poor diet and minimal or no physical activity to poor psychological health collectively constitute an unhealthy lifestyle. A focus on these aspects is required so as to prevent disorders like hypertension. It is advised that a healthy diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables; lower intake of salt, sugar and saturated fats; moderate physical activity; limited alcohol intake; managing body weight and stress are some of the key lifestyle improvements that reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, like every lifestyle disorder, poses two choices that many people find distasteful: live with positive habits or resign yourself to taking medication as you grow older. All lifestyle options are a matter of personal choice. Moving in the right direction doesn’t need to be drastic if you start early enough. Stay in your comfort zone while reassuring yourself that the zone can expand until you reach your ideal goal.