Knowing and Managing Blood Pressure during COVID-19

Hypertension is the most important risk factor for chronic disease burden across the world. Indians are more prone to hypertension and heart disorders, and are affected at a younger age than the Europeans. A recent study from an Indian state reported that overall approximately 43% of the adults aged 30 years or above suffer from high blood pressure. Currently, when India has become the fourth worst hit country by COVID-19 across the globe, every Indian has to take control of their health. There have been reports of increased risk of COVID-19 complications in individuals with comorbidities and hypertension is one of them. It is important that you understand various risk factors and measures to control high blood pressure.