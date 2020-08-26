Knowing and Managing Blood Pressure during COVID-19

High blood pressure or hypertension, also known as the “Silent Killer” has become a global crisis. It is one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide. India as well is witnessing an escalating incidence of hypertension mediated disease which is creating a burdensome impact on the health of Indians. During these times of concerning times of COVID-19, are you worried about high blood pressure for yourself, a family member, or a friend? Your concern is well-founded. If left untreated, high blood pressure -- also called hypertension -- can lead to a range of health problems, including heart disease and stroke. Reportedly, it may also increase the risk of COVID-related complications. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects. The better way to start learning is by busting the myths associated with high blood pressure, especially during COVID-19.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD

Hypertension is the most important risk factor for chronic disease burden across the world. Indians are more prone to hypertension and heart disorders, and are affected at a younger age than the Europeans. A recent study from an Indian state reported that overall approximately 43% of the adults aged 30 years or above suffer from high blood pressure. Currently, when India has become the fourth worst hit country by COVID-19 across the globe, every Indian has to take control of their health. There have been reports of increased risk of COVID-19 complications in individuals with comorbidities and hypertension is one of them. It is important that you understand various risk factors and measures to control high blood pressure.