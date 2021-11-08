Colombian climate activist Francisco Javier Vera, 12, poses at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow Image: Andy Buchanan / AFP



Wearing a confident smile and an oversized hoodie, 12-year-old Francisco Javier Vera climbed onto a table and told cheering COP26 protesters of the activism that has earned him death threats.



The bespectacled school boy has become something of a sensation in his native Colombia, where he has earned a following for his charismatic championing of the environment and human rights.





Thinking big

A totally normal boy