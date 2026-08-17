The next hot electric vehicle may not come with gullwing doors, self-driving mode and the ability to provide backup power to your home. Instead, it might be a 24-meter tugboat, nearly four stories tall, built to pull massive cargo ships around ports.
That’s the bet Los Angeles-based startup Arc is making. Co-founded by software engineer Mitch Lee, the company’s CEO, and former SpaceX rocket designer Ryan Cook, chief technology officer, Arc was launched in 2021 to sell $300,000 luxury e-boats to wealthy weekenders. Now, it’s pushing into the commercial marine space with $20 million battery-powered tugs. It’s an opportunistic, timely shift from polished recreational toys to industrial machines with brutal duty cycles, big fuel bills and regulators at the door.
Arc’s first commercial boats, being built at a Seattle-area shipyard, are already heading toward proof of concept. Its technology is being used to power some of the world’s first electric tugs, which are being made under a deal between Arc and its initial commercial customer, Curtin Maritime, announced in late 2025 and valued at $160 million. The tugs are about to go into service at the Port of Long Beach, California, where Curtin Maritime is based, and if they perform as well as the partners expect, Arc aims to expand into electric ferries, barges and even military watercraft, Cook tells Forbes.
“It’s our strong hypothesis that over the next 10 to 15 years, every segment of marine is going to go primarily electric,” says Cook. “That could mean primarily hybrid electric, like diesel electric, but the fact is electric is just far more efficient and cost-effective at moving really heavy loads. This happened in the train industry. Now it’s happening in the marine industry.”
Cars still dominate the electrification conversation, even as EV demand in the US has tanked since the Trump administration last year axed tax credits of $7,500 and $4,000 for new and used clean vehicles, respectively, though other transportation segments are starting to electrify. Tesla has begun regular production of its much-anticipated electric Semi trucks, with California expected to be its first major market, aided by generous state subsidies. So it’s no surprise that electric tugboats are also being deployed first in California, where tough state air pollution rules are pushing operators at ports, especially in Los Angeles and Long Beach, to slash harmful emissions created by diesel- and bunker-fuel-powered ships.
The war in Iran made fuel prices more than background noise, and while prices have eased since the US announced a deal last month to end the fighting, they remain some 40 percent higher in the US than before the conflict. That’s boosted the economic case for Arc’s e-boat technology in the highly fragmented marine space, offering transportation companies the opportunity to swap exposure to fuel-price chaos for durable lithium-iron phosphate batteries that are rapidly getting cheaper.
“With the volatility of fuel prices—plus the fact that we’re already working on the Curtin deal—interest that we’ve seen on the commercial side has just been ballooning over the last few months,” Cook says. “We’re bidding and in conversations with many ferry operators, barges, pretty much anything on the water. We’re getting a flood of inbound interest to see if we can electrify or hybridise things to help.”
The first electric tugboat using Arc’s technology under construction at a shipyard in Washington state. Photo by Arc, Curtin Maritime
The boats Arc is planning with Curtin
Maritime are much beefier than the startup’s sleek recreational vessels. Built to pull loads of up to 100 tons, the first models will have 6-megawatt-hour battery packs—the equivalent of 75 Tesla Model Y SUVs—to support a massive 4,000-horsepower propulsion system.
Arc, which has raised about $150 million since its founding five years ago from VCs such as Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures, is supplying more than batteries. It is also providing the battery-management system and all the software, offering what it believes is the only comprehensive electrification system in the marine industry. That matters in commercial marine, where integration is not just a nice-to-have, it’s the business. Tugboats are workhorses critical to port operations, particularly those in Southern California, which handle the highest volume of inbound cargo in North America.
Martin Curtin, CEO of Curtin Maritime and a tugboat captain, had been looking for a way to electrify his fleet for several years to comply with California pollution rules. But until he connected with Arc, the choices were limited. “There are very few options for batteries and integration in the commercial space,” he tells Forbes. There’s a group that does batteries, but then they don’t do any integration, and that’s kind of tricky for us. So when we set out to do the electric tugboat program, we knew that we wanted to be vertically integrated—from initial scope to design to construction and then end use all in one place.”
The challenge is not just engineering, it’s money. California doesn’t offer the same kind of generous subsidies to commercial-boat operators as it does to companies with heavy-duty truck fleets to shift to electric models. “We expected a lot more traction on this than we’ve received. We’re patiently waiting for the world to get up to speed, or at least California,” Curtin says. “We’ve seen it in the trucking industry, but for the new construction of tugboats, we just haven’t seen as much funding as what’s needed for this to take off.”
Still, Curtin sees a fit for electric tugs in Long Beach. Harbour work is intense but localised, which makes charging easier than it would be for vessels that spend days at sea. “When you look at the operational loads and the maintenance and all these components, it’s our belief that going with an electric setup and battery energy storage is just a much simpler and much more cost-effective way of doing it,” he notes.
The bet is still just that: A bet. These first boats are custom-built and costly. The tugboat market isn’t particularly large either. Because many such vessels can keep chugging for 40 to 50 years, only a couple of dozen new units enter service annually in the US, according to Curtin. Proving the economic advantage of going electric will take time. “I think long-term, it will. We’re building the first boats, and so time will tell, but I’m willing to bet $160 million on it,” Curtin says.
However, Arc is right to focus on the commercial-boat business, he says, adding, “That market is huge. When you crack the code on commercial marine powertrain in the United States…the world’s your oyster.”
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