The next hot electric vehicle may not come with gullwing doors, self-driving mode and the ability to provide backup power to your home. Instead, it might be a 24-meter tugboat, nearly four stories tall, built to pull massive cargo ships around ports.

That’s the bet Los Angeles-based startup Arc is making. Co-founded by software engineer Mitch Lee, the company’s CEO, and former SpaceX rocket designer Ryan Cook, chief technology officer, Arc was launched in 2021 to sell $300,000 luxury e-boats to wealthy weekenders. Now, it’s pushing into the commercial marine space with $20 million battery-powered tugs. It’s an opportunistic, timely shift from polished recreational toys to industrial machines with brutal duty cycles, big fuel bills and regulators at the door.

Arc’s first commercial boats, being built at a Seattle-area shipyard, are already heading toward proof of concept. Its technology is being used to power some of the world’s first electric tugs, which are being made under a deal between Arc and its initial commercial customer, Curtin Maritime, announced in late 2025 and valued at $160 million. The tugs are about to go into service at the Port of Long Beach, California, where Curtin Maritime is based, and if they perform as well as the partners expect, Arc aims to expand into electric ferries, barges and even military watercraft, Cook tells Forbes.

“It’s our strong hypothesis that over the next 10 to 15 years, every segment of marine is going to go primarily electric,” says Cook. “That could mean primarily hybrid electric, like diesel electric, but the fact is electric is just far more efficient and cost-effective at moving really heavy loads. This happened in the train industry. Now it’s happening in the marine industry.”

Cars still dominate the electrification conversation, even as EV demand in the US has tanked since the Trump administration last year axed tax credits of $7,500 and $4,000 for new and used clean vehicles, respectively, though other transportation segments are starting to electrify. Tesla has begun regular production of its much-anticipated electric Semi trucks, with California expected to be its first major market, aided by generous state subsidies. So it’s no surprise that electric tugboats are also being deployed first in California, where tough state air pollution rules are pushing operators at ports, especially in Los Angeles and Long Beach, to slash harmful emissions created by diesel- and bunker-fuel-powered ships.

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