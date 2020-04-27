Novel Corona, Novel Solution

Image: Shutterstock Image: Shutterstock

Covid 19 has brought the world to a halt casting a spell of doom over business. Impact of GFC 2008, too, was expected to be highly devastating and prolonged. But, the world recovered much faster. New tools of monetary and fiscal policies were unleashed. The strategy through global cooperation was novel – unheard of in past. Contrary to earlier practice expansionary Monetary and fiscal stimuli rained to buoy the buying sentiment and the global economy recovered sooner than expected. Can it be done for the current crisis too? RBI has reduced the repo rate to 4.4 per cent. Three months moratorium on payment of EMIs has also been announced. But how many experts are confident that businesses will run full steam after three months? Very few experts believe in possibility of V-shaped recovery. Most feel it may be L-shaped. With such expectations, payment of a higher EMI after three months is sure to be burdensome and ripe with possibility of default. Fraction of the productive capacity being operational implies lowering GDP growth rate and rising NPAs. Economic growth rate may pick up later but RBI needs to quickly address the threat of rising NPAs and worsening financial health of firms. What new can be done?Economic complexities associated with consequences of Covid 19 have not been seen earlier. The virus has disrupted the supply chains and the supply shock may prolong due to nationwide lockdowns in most of the affected countries. Since, the cause of shock is lockdown therefore lowering of interest rate and tax rates may be ineffective in restoring enthusiasm, economic activity and the supply. Firms have begun taking cost-reduction measures resulting in lesser incomes for households. Households too have resorted to cost cutting. Reduced spending implies reduced demand. The supply shock is gradually creating an additional problem - a demand slump. Recall that the demand has already been falling for quite some time. By the time medical fraternity comes up with a cure and supply chains get restored, the demand will slump. Debts of government, companies and individuals will rise. Inability to repay the debt may lead to closure of firms; job cuts; weaker banks and continued recession. What can be done to prevent the demand slump?Demand can be kept intact if there is an assurance that household incomes and the trajectory of their expected future incomes will not fall due to this crisis. This implies that employers neither cut jobs nor the wages. How would then employers bear the cost when the revenue is likely to be significantly hit? A period of lockdown implies that the companies produce much lesser than the capacity or they stop production all together. In such a situation, working capital requirement will reduce. Companies that had to go for total shut down, the variable cost will be zero. Regarding fixed cost, they need to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMI), Employees Cost and Rent. Let nobody pay rent or EMI but continue paying salaries. As the burden of paying EMI and rent is gone, the financial health of the companies will remain intact. The household’s buying sentiment too remains intact. As the restrictions of lockdown are withdrawn, say in a month or two months’ time, the producers can cash on the pent up demand and the economy can quickly come back to rails.There will be a minimal impact on property owners and the banks. Real estate owners fix rent on basis of the EMI that they have to pay including the inflation rate and the opportunity cost. Since they don’t have to pay EMI while inflation is expected to be very low during the lockdown period, therefore the hit to them is much lesser than expected.The falling stock price of the banks is an indicator of the pessimism engulfing the banking stocks. Good banks’ stocks have also fallen. It is an impact of growing insecurity about other businesses ability to repay the EMIs. In early Feb 2020, the government reported that the Gross NPA ratio is expected to increase to 9.9% by September 2020 from 9.3% in September 2019. In one year it is expected to increase by 0.6 %. This amounts to near about Rs 4000 cr addition to NPA every month. If banks don’t charge EMI instead of waiting for borrowers to default, then borrowers will be in a better position to pay the EMIs by September, hence reducing the misery of the banks. By foregoing the EMIs, Banks will have problem in paying interest on deposits of their customers. During the period banks don’t get EMI let them not pay interest either. Interest income of customers will certainly go down but it would still be lesser than the income loss in alternate situation of a long recession. Since, the households are not required to pay EMIs and rent, this loss of interest income is likely to be acceptable to them.Actually, during a period of lockdown as well as severe slowdown the opportunity cost of money should be negligible. The inflation too should be negligible. Interest rate is combination of inflation rate and opportunity cost. In such situations, thus interest rate actually should be kept around zero. This way businesses will have the burden of paying just the wages which they can pay through the working capital as they save expenses on costs like electricity, fuel, raw materials and distribution costs etc. The employees too remain loyal and motivated. The demand slump thus checked will lead to a sharper economic recovery.Dr. V P Singh, Professor, Economics, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon