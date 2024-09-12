Lessons and reforms for a fragile financial system

A new report explores what the 2023 banking turmoil revealed about financial regulation and highlights the unfinished agenda of banking sector reforms.
In March 2023, the U.S. experienced its biggest banking failure since the 2008 global financial crisis. Several banks — including a major lender in the tech industry and a bank of global financial significance — crashed, as depositors hastily withdrew their savings, putting a strain on the already weak financial institutions dealing with soaring interest rates. Hundreds of billions of dollars were pumped into the system by lenders of last resort — central banks — and the banking industry’s strongest players.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from IESE Business School. www.iese.edu/ Views expressed are personal.]