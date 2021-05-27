Why disability inclusion is good business

Image: Shutterstock



Everyone called my maternal grandmother ‘tai’ which means older sister in Marathi, my mother tongue. My earliest memories of her are of a hard-working woman. A devoted homemaker who stitched our clothes, mended things around the house, and cooked for a loving extended family who stayed with us for weeks on end. She also taught us bhajans, abhangs, and took us to as many kirtans as she could. She was a beautiful lady.





My later memories ofinclude her stoic reaction to a debilitating stroke. Paralysis and later neurological problems caused a steady bodily deterioration. She slowly lost control over her muscles and her ability to speak. In the last few years of her life, she communicated through her eyes.Growing up, I did not know the word ‘disability’ and would not have thought ofas an individual with a disability. Years later, in my doctoral program, I stumbled upon disability studies as a field of research. As a doctoral student, and later as a faculty member in a business school, conversations with research collaborators revolved around inclusion of individuals with disabilities. These discussions, bolstered by research that we learnt from, gave me a strong conviction that there are meaningful and significant benefits for organisations that employed individuals with a disability. For example, organisations benefit directly and tangibly through process and product innovations brought about by and for individuals with disabilities by taking the reach of their products into a broader market. Such organisations also benefit from an enhanced reputation. They are seen as socially responsible contributors to society. Employing individuals with a disability could be a source of competitive advantage for the employer.Inclusion as a business case also plays out at the level of the individual who, through employment, contributes to the broader economy through spending and paying taxes. Disability inclusion could be a source of competitive advantage for the broader society.was never a part of any organisation or a participant in the formal economy. However, a focus on her and people like her is also sound economics—for the entire society.Consider universal design. That is, the design of products, environments, and services that can be used by individuals with disabilities. Such products can also be used by young children who have physical difficulties, by those who suffer from arthritis, and by those who are temporarily disabled given an accident or illness.Consider accessible transport. A simple small ramp leading to the rickshaw seat can help thousands like myThe medical appointments and the few family outings can be made less stressful.Such accessibility not only helps with inclusion, but also generates economic benefits for the broader society. Let me illustrate. Maybe some of you have or work with young children with a disability. Consider accessibility for them in the education space. Reimagining infrastructures within educational institutions would mean jobs for architects, engineers, laborers. Accessible study materials would mean jobs for technologists, curriculum developers, and publishers. Employing special educators would mean jobs for trainers, sign language interpreters, and vocational rehabilitation specialists. Not to mention how these students would eventually contribute by becoming productive citizens. Inclusion, then, is a large win for all of society.Now imagine such inclusionary efforts across places of worship, hospitals, tourism locations, public transportation, malls, homes, workplaces…the list can go on. Our most recent census suggests that 26.8 million citizens have a disabling condition. The actual number is likely higher. This is because we do not always ask for or report disability status given social stigma. We may also not consider those likeas disabled.As you think about the likes of, think about inclusion not only from a moral standpoint but also from an economic standpoint. As we include those with a disability through creating accessibility in all spheres of their lives, we also benefit through the creation of livelihoods for those without a disability. A win-win for everyone.

