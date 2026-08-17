At home, Kamala Kantharaj juggles two opposites: Simba, a large golden retriever, and Coco, a tiny Lhasa. Once terrified of dogs, she embraced them when her daughter insisted and now they keep her busy, teaching her patience, balance and quiet strength of acceptance.

That same instinct of fairness guided her at work as chief regulatory officer at BSE (also known as Bombay Stock Exchange). Just as Kantharaj can't favour Simba over Coco because of size or temperament, she did not favour one investor over another. When distressed investors approached without documentation, she felt the weight of their loss, yet she knew that approving claims without records would be unjust to the larger ecosystem.

"You have to balance between individual fairness versus institutional fairness," she says.

It is this discipline and the ability to weigh compassion against responsibility that defines her leadership across the board. To Kantharaj, fairness is not about choosing sides. It is about holding the line where empathy meets accountability, ensuring that both investors and institutions can thrive in a market built on credibility.

"That fairness is my mantra which comes from my own life story, my own life approach and spiritual inclination," Kantharaj says.

After four decades in the financial markets, Kantharaj has decided to step away from full-time executive responsibilities. She resigned from her position as chief regulatory officer (CRO) at BSE in June this year and continues to be associated with the exchange in a redesigned role as chief special duty until August.

Reflecting on her journey, she says, "After spending more than 40 years in the securities market ecosystem, I felt it was the right time to take a step back and make room for the next generation of leaders. As I move into the next phase of my life, I look forward to pursuing personal interests while continuing to stay connected with the market in meaningful ways."

Regulatory Gatekeeper

According to Kantharaj, one of the most pressing challenges facing market regulators today is ensuring that capital markets remain transparent, fair and investor-friendly. In a system that runs on trust and confidence, effective regulation is essential not only to safeguard investors but also to preserve the market's integrity and efficiency.

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As CRO of Asia's oldest stock exchange, she saw herself as an integral part of that effort. "I had an important role to play in that," she says.

Her role spanned multiple facets of market oversight, requiring her to navigate a complex and constantly evolving ecosystem. She oversaw market operations, monitored the conduct of brokers and listed companies, ensuring that participants stick to compliance and governance.

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More Than a Rulebook

Kantharaj joined BSE as chief risk officer in January 2023 and was later transitioned to the role of chief regulatory officer. During the same time, BSE was navigating a challenging phase. Trading volumes were relatively modest, technological infrastructure needed modernisation and the organisation was at a critical juncture in its evolution. The transformation that followed was driven by a clear vision and strong leadership under managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

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At BSE, she was part of a transformative journey driven by the vision of creating a 'Vibrant BSE'— a strategic shift aimed at building a more dynamic, growth-oriented and business-friendly institution.

"She proved to be meticulous, competent and a remarkably quick learner, qualities that were particularly evident in the way she mastered the complex settlement procedures of securities markets," says Raja Kumar, founder and managing partner, Ascent Capital.

"Her leadership abilities were duly recognised by the board, which appointed her as executive director of the Bangalore Stock Exchange, making her the first woman to break through this male-dominated domain and hold the position of executive director at a stock exchange in India," Kumar adds. As regional director of Sebi (South), Kumar served on the board of the Bangalore Stock Exchange during a period when Sebi was actively working to professionalise the functioning of stock exchanges across India.

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Kantharaj began her career in auditing and finance at institutions such as Power Finance Corporation and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. A defining moment in her career came when she was appointed executive director of the Bangalore Stock Exchange. In a landmark achievement, she became the first woman globally to head a stock exchange.

Her next major career chapter was a decade-long stint at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where she played a critical role in strengthening market supervision, member networks and investor services.

Before joining BSE, Kantharaj spent nearly seven years at Edelweiss Financial Services as group compliance and governance officer and deputy COO. In that role, she was responsible for reinforcing governance standards, regulatory compliance and risk management practices across the group's diverse businesses.

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Striking a Balance

Drawing on a broader perspective, Kantharaj notes that every individual possesses both traditionally masculine and feminine qualities and effective leadership comes from striking the right balance between them. As technology and artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly take over routine and analytical tasks, she believes human skills will become even more valuable.

"In the AI era, many left-brain, process-driven activities can be automated. What will distinguish leaders is their ability to listen patiently, understand diverse viewpoints and arrive at balanced decisions. These qualities are often associated with feminine strengths, and I believe they will be increasingly important in the years ahead," she says.

For Kantharaj, fairness in regulation ultimately depends not on gender, but on judgement, empathy and the ability to weigh multiple perspectives before making decisions that serve the interests of the market and its participants.

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She acknowledges that differences in perspectives and leadership styles do exist across sectors and individuals.

"Decision-making is shaped less by gender and more by the balance of traits that each person brings to the table," she adds.

Kantharaj believes that artificial intelligence will play an increasingly important role in regulation, particularly by taking over routine, repetitive and data-intensive tasks. In a field where regulators must sift through vast volumes of information, identify patterns and conduct complex analyses, AI can significantly improve efficiency, speed and service delivery.

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According to her, the technology is especially valuable in handling the more tedious aspects of regulatory work, allowing professionals to focus on higher-order responsibilities. From data mining and surveillance to analytics and compliance monitoring, AI has the potential to streamline processes and enhance the overall effectiveness of regulatory systems.

However, she is quick to point out that technology cannot replace human judgement.

"AI can do in minutes what might otherwise take people days or weeks. It can process enormous amounts of data, identify patterns and improve efficiency. But it is called artificial intelligence for a reason. It is not natural intelligence. Human beings still have to decide what questions to ask, what outcomes to seek and how to interpret the results," she says.

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Kantharaj argues that while machines can generate insights, the ability to apply judgement, understand context and make balanced decisions remains firmly within the human domain. As automation takes over routine functions, the value of uniquely human qualities—critical thinking, creativity, intuition and perspective—will only grow.

"Technology can take care of the Herculean and repetitive tasks, but insight and wisdom come from people. Understanding what to analyse, drawing meaningful conclusions and making decisions that consider broader consequences still require human skill and experience. The key is to find the right balance between the two," she says.

For Kantharaj, the future of regulation lies not in choosing between technology and human expertise, but in combining the strengths of both. AI can make regulatory systems faster and more efficient, while human intelligence will continue to provide the judgement and accountability that effective regulation demands.

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Grounded Beginnings

Growing up as the daughter of a police officer with a transferable job meant moving frequently and changing schools every two years. Rather than seeing it as a disruption, she credits those experiences with teaching her adaptability, observation, resilience and an acceptance of change.

Educated in government schools and vernacular medium, she learnt the English alphabet only in the fifth standard. A move to Bangalore when she was in Class 10 opened up new opportunities and broadened her horizons. She went on to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in 1989, becoming the first student from her college to earn the prestigious CA qualification, a milestone that marked the beginning of an illustrious professional journey.

It was her mother who shaped her core values. "The pillar of the household, she was the family's disciplinarian and moral compass, balancing toughness with unwavering care," recalls Kantharaj.

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That balance of empathy and firmness continues to influence her approach to leadership even now. She says, "My advice to young professionals, especially women, is that while empathy is important, we also need the toughness to make difficult decisions. Just as men can benefit from a little feminine touch, women sometimes need a little masculine touch, where you have to be tough. Emotions help you understand people and situations, but they should not drive decision-making."

She describes herself as a workaholic. Beyond work, she is equally passionate about literature, music and reading. Equally comfortable in solitude and in the company of others, she possesses a rare sense of self-contentment.

"If I were to step away from my professional role today, I can happily live without any regret. I am okay and happy to be alone. At the same time, I am happy to be amidst people. I am self-content and at peace with myself," she adds.